PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prism Global Marketing Solutions is honored to share that they recently received five American Marketing Association Spectrum Awards for their work in marketing automation, email marketing, social media, and integrated online marketing campaigns.
The Spectrum Awards that Prism Global Marketing Solutions received included:
Online Marketing Campaign | 1500% ROI with Integrated Online Marketing
Email Marketing | 133% Increase in New Customer Acquisition with Email Marketing
Marketing Automation | 93% Increase in Automated Email Engagement Using Send-Time Optimization
Social Media Marketing | 692% Increase in New Contacts from Social Media Resulting in a 20% Increase in Revenue
Online Marketing Campaign | 1274% ROI with Integrated Online Marketing
What are the AMA Spectrum Awards?
The Spectrum Awards have honored excellence in marketing since 2002. These awards are sponsored by the American Marketing Association Phoenix Chapter and are the Valley of the Sun's only award ceremony dedicated to recognizing both the art and science of marketing in the state of Arizona.
"We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards from the American Marketing Association. It is an honor to be a part of such an esteemed marketing organization in Arizona. We would also like to congratulate all of the other winners and finalists from this year's Spectrum Awards." - Elyse Flynn Meyer, Owner and Founder of Prism Global Marketing Solutions.
About Prism Global Marketing Solutions:
Prism Global Marketing Solutions, an award-winning inbound marketing agency, and HubSpot Diamond Partner provides strategic online and inbound marketing implementation, consulting, and support. Prism Global Marketing Solutions understands the constraints of marketing resources, time, and budgets. We collaborate with our clients to identify the most unique and effective solutions to help them achieve the greatest return on investment from their marketing, sales, and customer service strategy.
