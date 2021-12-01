SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prismatic, the integration platform for B2B software companies, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification.
With B2B software companies in many industries using its platform to build and manage customer integrations, Prismatic has continuously prioritized and invested in enterprise-level security measures. Completing SOC 2 certification further demonstrates Prismatic's commitment to ensuring the integrity and security of the data flowing through its platform.
"As a B2B SaaS providing customer integrations, security is critical. You're handling sensitive data and connecting to numerous external systems," said Prismatic CEO and cofounder Michael Zuercher. "One reason teams love Prismatic is the assurance that their integrations are running in an environment purpose-built for integration security. SOC 2 certification provides third-party validation that we manage our customers' data with the highest standard of security and compliance."
A Service Organization Controls (SOC) report is prepared by an independent auditor and is based on the Trust Service Principles and Criteria framework that was developed jointly by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants. As part of SOC 2 certification, an independent auditor verified that Prismatic follows internal controls related to compliance and operations, including how sensitive data is stored, handled, and transmitted.
The report addresses the five Trust Service Principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. Prismatic was required to pass all criteria necessary in all five categories to gain certification.
"We have always followed stringent security procedures, such as running each customer's data in isolated environments and encrypting data both in transit and at rest," said CTO and cofounder Justin Hipple. "We're proud to now have SOC 2 certification, which serves as third-party industry validation that the platform provides enterprise-level security."
Having completed its SOC 2 Type 1 certification, Prismatic will again audit its security controls next year for a Type 2 audit, which verifies that security policies are adhered to over an extended period of time.
About Prismatic
Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to make it perfectly fit the way you build software. Learn more at prismatic.io.
