G2 recognizes Prismatic's top ratings in new category for platforms that help SaaS companies provide native integrations to customers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prismatic, a leading provider of embedded integration platforms, today announced that it has been recognized as a High Performer in G2's Summer 2022 Grid Report for Embedded Integration Platforms. This is the first G2 Grid Report to be published for the software review site's newly-established Embedded Integration Platforms category.
A trusted source of business software data, G2 is home to over 1.7 million verified user reviews to help buyers evaluate solutions. When new technologies emerge, G2 creates new categories to keep buyers up to date on the state of the market and where it is headed.
In March 2022, G2 launched its Embedded Integration Platforms category, noting that "as integration platforms as a service (iPaaS) continue to rise in popularity, developers and product teams are looking for a new tool to cover areas traditional iPaaS might not." According to G2's definition of the new category, "while traditional iPaaS platforms focus on connecting and automating internal functions, embedded integration platforms allow software providers to build and deliver integrations for their end users."
G2's quarterly Grid Reports highlight top-rated products in each software category based on user review data. Today's inaugural Grid Report for Embedded Integration Platforms named Prismatic a High Performer in recognition of its high customer satisfaction scores. According to the report data:
- Prismatic earned the highest user satisfaction score and the highest overall G2 score among vendors in the category whose primary product is embedded iPaaS rather than traditional iPaaS.
- It earned the third-highest satisfaction score in the category overall.
- Prismatic holds a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on G2.
- 100% of users believe the product is headed in the right direction.
- Users said they would be likely to recommend Prismatic at a rate of 96%.
"Prismatic has pioneered the concept of embedded integration platforms since our founding in 2019," said Prismatic CEO and Cofounder Michael Zuercher. "G2's creation of this new category affirms what we've always believed: that there's huge demand in the market for integration platforms specifically designed to help B2B SaaS teams provide native integrations to their customers. The High Performer award provides strong validation of our role as a leader and innovator in the space."
Reviewers made the following comments about Prismatic:
- "Makes it easy to manage all things integrations."
- "Easy to use, and extremely powerful and effective."
- "Has been a huge time saver for us."
- "Significantly lowered the cost of entry to adding new partners."
- "Hands down the best solution with the most robust offering."
"We are thrilled to receive such positive user feedback," said Zuercher. "Keeping our customers first and meeting their constantly evolving business requirements is a huge part of what shapes Prismatic's future."
About Prismatic
Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to make it perfectly fit the way you build software. Learn more at prismatic.io.
