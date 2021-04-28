SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prismatic, the embedded integration platform for B2B software companies, announced today that it has raised $3.25 million in seed funding. Investors include Falls Angel Fund II and executives from across the tech sector.
Founded in 2019 by B2B software industry veterans, Prismatic gives B2B software teams an easier way to build integrations and provide a first-class integration experience to their customers.
Today's funding announcement comes on the heels of the Prismatic platform's general availability launch last month.
"We've been extremely encouraged by the market response to Prismatic," said CEO and cofounder Michael Zuercher. "B2B software companies are spending huge amounts of time and resources on customer integrations. We hear the same challenges over and over from teams across the B2B software world. It speaks to how badly a platform like this is needed."
Prismatic's specific focus on helping B2B software teams provide customer integrations makes it unique in the integration platform space, which has traditionally focused on helping enterprises automate their internal workflows.
Prismatic has reimagined the integration platform to address the specific needs of B2B software companies that need to build productized, reusable integrations and deploy them to multiple customers with different configurations. The platform includes a purpose-built infrastructure for running integrations, a low-code integration builder, integration deployment and support management, and an embeddable, white-labeled customer portal with self-service integration tools.
Prismatic provides each role in the software organization with the tools they need and enables non-developers to take on more of the integration workload than ever before.
"We're seeing customers delivering integrations much faster and with far less engineering effort, which lets developers stay focused on core product work," said Zuercher.
Matt Paulson, founder and CEO of digital media company MarketBeat, was a significant investor in the seed round and is joining the Prismatic board. "Coming from a software background, I'm really excited about Prismatic's trajectory," said Paulson. "The team's deep experience in B2B software integrations, extensive research with customers, and strong early traction give me huge confidence in the future of the platform."
"We believe more strongly than ever that B2B software companies have been underserved from an integration platform perspective," said Zuercher. "We're improving Prismatic every day with a roadmap our customers are excited about. This investment will accelerate platform growth and help us reach more software teams."
About Prismatic
Prismatic is the embedded integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the easiest way to build integrations and provide a first-class integration experience to your customers. A comprehensive solution that empowers the whole organization, Prismatic encompasses a purpose-built cloud infrastructure, an intuitive integration designer, integration deployment and support, and an embeddable customer experience. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to make it perfectly fit the way you build software. Learn more at prismatic.io.
