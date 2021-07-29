AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prista Corporation, an industry leader in clinical intelligence software for healthcare quality-safety and performance improvement, is proud to announce that their flagship product, ActionCue® Clinical Intelligence, has been endorsed by Georgia Hospital Health Services (GHHS), a subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA).
"Over the past 12 years, Prista has successfully deployed ActionCue CI to many hospitals in 33 states. Gaining this important endorsement from GHHS further validates the key role ActionCue CI plays in facilitating continuous performance improvement in patient care and safety by providing actionable insights in real-time to healthcare leaders and their staffs. We look forward to working with GHHS/GHA members to bring ActionCue CI to bear on solving their challenges," said Don Jarrell, President of Prista Corporation.
"GHHS is pleased to endorse Prista's ActionCue as a premier data-driven platform that can facilitate improvement and advance the health of individuals and communities in Georgia," said Bill Wylie, Sr. VP of Business Operations for the Georgia Hospital Association. Wylie continued, "ActionCue has passed GHHS's rigorous due diligence process, and this endorsement signifies GHHS believes the platform to be of high quality, that it can provide a benefit to our members, and that it fits within GHA's strategic plan."
About Prista Corporation: Prista's mission is to help healthcare providers create and sustain a "Culture of Quality" in their organizations. In other words, an environment that drives continuous performance improvement in patient care and safety. Prista does this by developing innovative, intuitive, easy-to-use software that goes beyond traditional reporting to provide actionable insights in real-time. With Prista's ActionCue CI platform, information is more readily available, more meaningful, and more actionably insightful for healthcare executives, managers, and clinical staff.
About GHHS: GHHS, Inc. is a for-profit subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association. Founded in 1989, GHHS serves member hospitals by offering various types of programs. GHHS may either create a program to serve a membership need, exclusively market a program for GHA members, or endorse services and assist in creating awareness plans.
About GHA: Founded in 1929, GHA serves more than 170 hospitals in Georgia and promotes the health and welfare of the public through the development of better hospital care for all Georgia's citizens. The mission of GHA is to advance the health of individuals and communities by serving as the leading advocate for all Georgia hospitals and health care systems. GHA represents its members before the General Assembly and Congress, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies, and is an allied member of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit gha.org.
Media Contact
Jeff Stec, Prista Corporation, +1 (512) 266-7126, jstec@pristacorp.com
SOURCE Prista Corporation