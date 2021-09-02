AUSTIN, Texas, Sep. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prista Corporation, an industry leader in clinical intelligence software for healthcare quality-safety and performance improvement, is proud to announce their latest endorsement – that of TORCH Management Services, Inc.
"Over the past 12 years, Prista has successfully deployed ActionCue CI to many hospitals in 33 states – including 25 in Texas alone. Gaining this important endorsement from TMSI further validates the key role ActionCue CI plays in facilitating continuous performance improvement in patient care and safety by providing actionable insights in real-time to healthcare leaders and their staffs. We look forward to working with TMSI/TORCH members to bring ActionCue CI to bear on solving their challenges," said Don Jarrell, President of Prista Corporation.
"TMSI is pleased to welcome Prista Corporation as an Endorsed Partner," said Vicki Pascasio, FACHE, President of TMSI. Ms. Pascasio continued, "This endorsement recognizes that Prista's ActionCue CI platform can assist our TORCH member hospitals in achieving their goals while adhering to excellent standards. Like all our Endorsed Partners, Prista has gone through a thorough vetting process."
About Prista Corporation: Prista's mission is to help healthcare providers create and sustain a "Culture of Quality" in their organizations. In other words, an environment that drives continuous performance improvement in patient care and safety. Prista does this by developing innovative, intuitive, easy-to-use software that goes beyond traditional reporting to provide actionable insights in real-time. With Prista's ActionCue CI platform, information is more readily available, more meaningful, and more actionably insightful for healthcare executives, managers, and clinical staff.
About TMSI: TORCH Management Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of the Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals (TORCH) created for the purpose of having an organization that could engage with services on behalf of the TORCH membership. TMSI provides value-added services to rural healthcare organizations, thereby enhancing their opportunities for success.
About TORCH: The Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals envisions rural Texas as having access to the highest quality health care. To accomplish this, TORCH's mission is to be the voice and principal advocate for rural and community hospitals in Texas and to provide leadership in addressing the special needs and issues of these hospitals. For more information, visit torchnet.org.
