BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentinel today announced Aaron Weller has been promoted from Vice President of Strategy to President of the company. Weller takes the reins from Co-founder Danielle Funston whose contributions to the early success and culture of the organization have been considerable. He will be responsible for spearheading Sentinel's efforts to grow their Fortune 1000 client list and for driving the feature set for the Ethos Privacy Confidence Platform.
"I'm excited to place the day-to-day leadership of Sentinel into Aaron's capable hands," stated Funston. "To ensure we continue to execute well and deliver on commitments to clients, we have been intentional in the timing of our transition. This move enables me to focus on longer-term strategic opportunities."
Prior to joining Sentinel, Weller was a managing director at PwC, specializing in data privacy and protection (DP&P) in the Risk Assurance practice. Before PwC, Weller co-founded Concise Consulting where he worked with Fortune 250 and other national organizations to develop a sustainable privacy and security consulting business that achieved profitability within the first year of operation.
"Many aspire to the title 'thought leader' however Aaron has earned this distinction through his teaching of IAPP privacy certification courses, membership on standards councils, numerus published articles, and more than 20 years of international consulting experience with Fortune 1000 companies. He's a respected privacy leader and visionary with a track record of success in delivering high quality privacy outcomes worldwide to a variety of clients," stated Sentinel Board Member and Blueprint Technologies President Ryan Neal.
Sentinel partners with clients on their privacy programs, striking the right balance between privacy goals and business needs. Sentinel consultants expertly bridge the gap between current state and where organizations need to be, given the pace and complexity of privacy legislation, both in the U.S. and abroad. Beyond consulting, Sentinel provides the technology necessary for organizations to move beyond basic compliance to utilizing data privacy as a strategic differentiator.
"I am delighted to take on this new challenge to expand Sentinel's global footprint while maintaining a laser focus on delivering excellent customer service. Our clients face steep challenges as privacy laws are rapidly changing and privacy considerations are not always well-understood. We deliver solutions with practical, actionable steps to achieve privacy program goals. We pride ourselves on giving clients the highest level of service, support, and expertise typically experienced at a much larger firm, but without the overhead."
Weller earned his B.S. in Physics with a minor in Business Management from the University of Manchester in England and his certificate in Information Assurance & Cybersecurity from the University of Washington. He is currently an active member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals and has taught their certification classes for more than seven years.
As a respected authority on IT Risk, Privacy and Security, Aaron has presented at national and international conferences including the Global Privacy Summit, Privacy Security & Risk Conference, Oceania CACS, IIA North America Technology Conference, IIA Asia Pacific Conference, and Financial Markets Association National Conference. Weller has also been quoted in The Wall Street Journal and other leading publications and published in the book Using Security Metrics to Drive Action.
Trusted Privacy Advisors, Research-fueled Technology
Sentinel is committed to the successful implementation of privacy programs that strengthen each client's reputation and overall trust in the organization. Sentinel provides expert Culture of Privacy™ consulting services and solutions for medium-sized to Fortune 50 companies resulting in a cultural shift of privacy awareness and knowledge throughout the organization. Unlike other privacy firms, Sentinel offers both strategic consulting and a software platform designed to define and measure the right privacy program for each organization's unique needs. Learn more: http://www.sentinelcsg.com Follow us: LinkedIn and @Sentinel_CSG
