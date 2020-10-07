LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and private equity sponsor, Robert Bennett, has launched his latest entrepreneurial endeavor: Silicon Valley and Dallas-based investment firm, LightJump Capital.
Through meticulous and extensive research, the LightJump team targets best-of-breed private companies, which have the potential to become the next groundbreaking public company.
"LightJump Capital's plan is to launch SPACS to take great companies public," Robert Bennett explains. "With SPAC's raking in a stunning $32B this year alone as investment capital, it has undoubtedly become the smartest and quickest way to take a great company public."
SPACS are especially useful to negate the often cumbersome and laborious IPO process, therefore providing a rapid approach to taking private companies public and helping them gain maximum growth and capital financing in a productive and accelerated manner.
To interview Robert Bennett, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email: eileen@ekcpr.com.
About Robert Bennett
Entering the technology buyout arena in the early 2000s, Robert Bennett has maneuvered himself throughout his career and established himself as a competitive figurehead in the financial arena. His savviness and acute intelligence have catapulted him into a prominent and thriving business career for over 25 years.
Purchasing his first company in 1992, Sports Magazines of America Inc., Robert went on to create a sports media enterprise buying multiple companies, which he later sold to Landmark Communications and KKR. He subsequently bought and sold several companies including a division of the Penn Central Corporation, ESC Technologies, Inc. which he sold to Glenair, Inc.
With curiosity around the tech industry, Robert entered the technology buyout business 20 years ago.
Currently, Robert Bennett is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of LightJump Capital, as well as the CEO of First Lexington, LLC, a Merchant Banking and Private Equity Sponsor Firm. Under his leadership, First Lexington has continued to acquire businesses in technology, media, education and manufacturing.