ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As CEOs and corporate teams begin their return to the skies after being largely grounded for nearly two years, Stratos Jet Charters has announced the release of a new flight booking app that will make booking a private jet charter easier than ever before.
In light of the turbulent state of the industry, Stratos doubled down on their commitment to providing an exceptional client experience and developed an easy-to-use app to make booking charter flights as straightforward and simplistic as possible. The new app gives travelers immediate access to everything they need to successfully and seamlessly book a private jet charter.
"We created this app to provide clients with the best possible experience," says Stratos CEO Joel Thomas. "The tools we've developed support that effort through its enhanced simplicity of scheduling and planning the perfect flight, as well as sharing data with fellow travelers. It's an extension of the high-touch service we already proudly provide."
From booking charter flights and managing travel itineraries to setting preferred departure dates and times and ordering in-flight catering, the entire trip can be arranged right from a smartphone. This innovative app gives travelers the control and insight they need to get the most out of their charter experience. The mobile app is available to both Android and Apple users.
"Stratos is a very tech-forward yet service-centric company," says Thomas. "Our great people and our technology platforms enable us to deliver an exceptional customer experience that is personalized to each client and their travel needs."
The new app also allows travelers to become members and features pricing for both members and on-demand travelers. Stratos Membership holders also enjoy other perks through the app, like instant booking. In both cases, a dedicated private flight advisor will assist with all bookings to make sure every booking is coordinated and executed seamlessly. App users will also gain real time access to current available empty leg flights.
"We want clients to have the best travel experience possible," Thomas adds. "This app will enhance the client experience and journey."
ABOUT STRATOS JET CHARTERS INC.
Based in Orlando, FL, Stratos Jet Charters Inc. has been providing private jet broker services across the United States and around the world for nearly two decades. In that time, Stratos has developed a reputation for outstanding service and safety. With strong industry relationships, a trip support department and a unique additional $50 million liability policy above operators' insurance, Stratos strives to provide private jet travel that offers value and convenience as well as the height of service and safety.
Media Contact
Joel Thomas, Stratos Jet Charters, +1 407-657-5001, joel@stratosjets.com
SOURCE Stratos Jet Charters