SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrizeLogic, the leading incentivized engagement company whose clients include PepsiCo, Molson Coors, Lowe's and Samsung, announced that it has received third-party ISO 27701 certification for a Privacy Information Management System, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to compliance and data privacy.
"Being ISO 27701 certified demonstrates PrizeLogic's commitment to our clients' PII and their data security," said Michael McSunas, PrizeLogic's General Counsel. "We are the only company in our category that has met the rigorous standards required to become ISO 27701 certified, a fact that is not lost our clients, and it's one of the main drivers of our continued growth."
ISO 27701, considered to be the first globally recognized privacy certification, is the privacy extension of the Information Security Management System standard, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001), building upon the same requirements, controls and objectives, and is aligned with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA. This new certification provides a way to demonstrate adherence to the requirements of a Privacy Information Management System, while also delivering a structured framework to best approach compliance by recommending information security and personal data protection requirements and outlining practical guidance for managing privacy programs.
"There is a fundamental difference between 3rd party certification and claiming without independent verification that you follow ISO best practices or that you use an ISO compliant environment or data center," said Ryan LaMirand, CEO of PrizeLogic. "The rigorous audit process highlights PrizeLogic's commitment to safeguard the personal and sensitive data of our clients and their consumers. Don't just take our word for it, we invest in 3rd Party audits like ISO certification to prove it!"
About PrizeLogic
Founded in 2008, PrizeLogic is the largest independent digital engagement company and a trusted partner to both Fortune 500 brands and leading agencies. The company's solutions combine incentives, experience, and insight to influence behavior more effectively across the customer journey. The PrizeLogic Engage Platform powers loyalty programs, promotions, and rebate programs for leading agencies and Fortune 500 brands such as Molson Coors, PepsiCo, Samsung, T-Mobile, Lowe's, and Capital One.
Media Contact
Matthew Kates, PrizeLogic, +1 248-663-8910, mkates@prizelogic.com
SOURCE PrizeLogic