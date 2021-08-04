LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pro Marketingsoft aims to help businesses economically by offering free tools that allow them to transition online with touchless transactions. Companies can also build free websites with WordPress, which includes free hosting and other tools to manage customer relationships.
Pro Marketingsoft understands that the COVID-19 virus and its variants have changed the market for the long term. According to research, consumers spend 87% of their time online. In 2019, eCommerce found American consumers spend $586.92 billion online, an increase of 14% from 2018. 2021 projections are set to be even higher.
With more variants on the horizon and businesses looking to survive the post-pandemic world, using these free tools will help ensure businesses have an online presence. Businesses must be able to take payments from their website, ship worldwide and stay on top of the newest technology. Websites can reach potential customers and increase profits when they're innovative.
Pro Marketingsoft offers the digital tools that allow businesses to expand their reach and compete in the constantly-growing e-commerce industry.
A Pro Marketingsoft professional will help with website building with tools for advertising and marketing for a small fee. The company provides businesses with free website development, hosting, social media management and online listing tools. Businesses can also take advantage of the cyber insurance of up to $100,000 in case of security breaches.
This is a game-changer for small businesses looking to compete against Fortune 500 companies.
Pro Marketingsoft includes various features such as an Easy-to-Use Dashboard that can easily integrate with social media providers. No need to spend time manually integrating or formatting information into excel worksheets. Businesses have access to hundreds of premium services to help their brand grow.
The products were designed to meet the problems companies face in today's digital world. With automation delegating marketing, businesses don't have to look for freelancers or digital marketing services. With a few easy clicks, businesses have the tools they need to address their complex marketing needs.
Pro Marketingsoft also offers a thorough step-by-step training businesses can use, with multiple videos on how to use the platforms and how the app works.
Small businesses looking for a cost-effective solution will find Pro Marketingsoft provides numerous tools to compete in a high-competition environment. These tools can ensure visibility in an already crowded industry. Company professionals are also on hand to train entrepreneurs.
