US-Based Public Performance Rights Society Pro Music Rights Reaches a 7.4% Market Share https://promusicrights.com (PRNewsfoto/Pro Music Rights)

US-Based Public Performance Rights Society Pro Music Rights Reaches a 7.4% Market Share https://promusicrights.com (PRNewsfoto/Pro Music Rights)

 By Pro Music Rights, Inc.

NAPLES, Fla., June 28, 2022  /PRNewswire/ – Pro Music Rights (PMR), one of the world's largest music licensing companies, is pleased to announce that it has closed an undisclosed funding round of $5,500,000 USD, valuing Pro Music Rights, Inc. at $422,583,333 USD.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights, Inc., announces the closing of a funding round of 5.5M USD and a valuation of $422,583,333 USD

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-music-rights-inc-one-of-the-worlds-largest-music-licensing-companies-announces-the-closing-of-an-undisclosed-funding-round-of-5-500-000-usd-and-a-valuation-of-422-583-333-usd-301577467.html

SOURCE Pro Music Rights, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.