Pro Players Realty USA® today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Pro Players Realty USA®, a client-focused and results-driven firm, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Since founding Pro Players Realty USA® in 2005, founder John D. Stehmeyer has leveraged his decades of experience in construction and renovation to advise hundreds of clients and agents in Tallahassee and beyond. As a trained investor specialist, he has developed and deployed strategies for clients with a range of budgets, from under $1 million to well over $100 million. Stehmeyer ranks in the top five agents nationwide for real estate education and accreditation, with an extensive list of credentials including Certified Negotiations Expert (CNE), Property Management Expert (PME), and Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE).
The Pro Players Realty USA® network — which includes more than 50 agents in the Tallahassee area alone — reliably produces high-value results as it advocates tirelessly for its clients' best interests. The firm serves a range of buyers and sellers, including military personnel, move-up buyers, investors, and retirees, as well as real estate agents who wish to grow their careers with a firm long known for its integrity and distinction. Pro Players Realty USA® helps clients at all stages of life achieve security, comfort, and generational wealth through strategic real estate investment.
Partnering with Side will ensure Pro Players Realty USA® remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Pro Players Realty USA® with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Pro Players Realty USA® will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"The decision to team up with Side was a relatively easy one," said Stehmeyer. "Partnering with Side will allow us to continue to provide the best possible service to our clients while expanding our reach. We'll be able to help more buyers and sellers improve their lives through real estate and support additional agents as we work toward our goal of developing 500 offices throughout North America."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Pro Players Realty USA®
Since 2005, Pro Players Realty USA® has cultivated its reputation for client-focused, results-driven real estate excellence. The firm counsels buyers and sellers — including military personnel, move-ups, investors, retirees, and real estate agents as they improve their lives through real estate. Headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, Pro Players Realty USA® is rapidly growing, with plans to expand throughout North America. For more information, visit http://www.proplayersrealtyusa.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
