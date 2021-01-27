SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil, a provider of remote video monitoring, management and crime deterrence solutions, today published a research report indicating that a significant number of companies have updated their security strategies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These updates coincide with 20% of survey respondents reporting an increase in physical security incidents since the start of the pandemic, and the perception among one-third of respondents that 2021 will bring an increase in these types of incidents.
Pro-Vigil polled 124 business operations leaders across a variety of commercial vertical markets to gain an understanding of how the pandemic has impacted their security strategies, including the use of security guards and video monitoring systems. Key findings from the survey include:
The Impact of COVID-19 on Physical Security
- Nearly one-in-five respondents said they saw an increase in physical security incidents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Nearly one-third of respondents indicated they believe they will see an increase in physical security incidents in 2021.
- More than 40% of respondents said they made changes to their security strategy since the start of the pandemic. More than half of these indicated they installed new video cameras, which emerged as the most common way in which respondents strengthened their security posture going into 2021.
Perceptions and Use of Security Guards
- Nearly 24% of survey respondents indicated they used security guards in their business. Of those respondents:
- 48% indicated they had experienced absenteeism with security guards.
- 44% said their guards failed to stop a security incident.
- 12% indicated a security guard has caused a problem with an employee or customer.
- For those who indicated they do not use security guards, a majority (nearly 82%) indicated they weren't needed, while approximately 10% said they are too expensive.
Trends in Video
- Nearly 80% of respondents said they use video surveillance in their workplace. Just over half of those use remote video monitoring services.
- Nearly half of respondents use modern digital video systems that include artificial intelligence (AI) for object recognition.
- Nearly 45% of respondents indicated they use digital video for applications beyond security (for example, monitoring worksite conditions, employees and foot traffic through the business).
To download Pro-Vigil's research report, "The State of Physical Security Entering 2021," please visit: https://pro-vigil.com/secure/security-survey-report/.
About Pro-Vigil
Founded in 2006, Pro-Vigil provides remote video monitoring solutions to organizations across North America. The company provides both on-premises and mobile intelligent video monitoring systems, and 24x7 remote monitoring services. Unlike typical remote video monitoring services that require companies to make large up-front capital investments in equipment and installation, Pro-Vigil is pioneering the concept of Video Monitoring as a Service, where customers simply pay a monthly fee for monitoring services, with no capital investments required. Pro-Vigil is backed by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.
Media Contact:
Jackie Gerbus
Email: jgerbus@threeringsinc.com
Phone: 1-508-479-2786