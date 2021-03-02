THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company's president, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead a session at the NSC Congress and Expo. The conference will take place virtually on March 3-5.
In Galloway's session, titled "Overcoming 10 Common Problems with Safety Strategy," he will review the problems organizations need to overcome to improve both their safety planning and execution. This session is scheduled on 4 March at 12pm CST.
If business strategy is still an evolving concept, safety strategy has a long way to go to reach extreme levels of effectiveness. Based on research reviewing over 300 corporate to site-specific safety strategies, there were ten common problems found in most company safety strategies. This presentation outlines these issues, and details how to spot, prevent and overcome them. Attendees will receive frameworks that will allow them to return and immediately begin taking steps to improve their strategy and execution. It is time to rethink and fix your safety strategy through this talk full of practical examples.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn Galloway is the President of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety, and coauthor of several bestselling books including STEPS to Safety Culture Excellence and Forecasting Tomorrow: The Future of Safety Excellence. His latest book, Inside Strategy: Value Creation from within Your Organization, was published earlier this year. He is a columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the safety industry, authoring over 400 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He has received awards for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Engineers Council on Practices & Standards, listed in National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS and ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
