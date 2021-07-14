SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proactive Worldwide, Inc. (PWW), a leading competitive intelligence company, announces Karen McLaughlin as Vice President, Financial Services Practice. McLaughlin comes to PWW from multinational finance and insurance corporation AIG, where she guided a team of more than 50 people and was responsible for managing more than half a billion dollars in budgets. McLaughlin enables PWW to fulfill its 2021 plan to make financial services a key focus area for the company.
"We're very excited to have Karen join Proactive Worldwide," says PWW President David Kalinowski. "She's the piece of the puzzle we needed for financial services and adds tremendous value to our growing client roster of global enterprise accounts and small- and mid-size companies in the insurance industry, along with other financial service verticals. Her strategic business acumen and people skills are an ideal fit for PWW clients as is her passion for identifying and mitigating compliance and reputational risk."
An accomplished and versatile operations executive, McLaughlin possesses a wealth of expertise in business strategy, P&L responsibilities, and program and project management within challenging, fast-paced customer-centric environments. Prior to joining Proactive, McLaughlin managed a global underwriting team at AIG. Additionally, she worked in various roles with The Hartford, CNA, AON, and Bane One. She is a member of Risk Management Society Group and has studied leadership, negotiating, ethics and diversity, and time management.
About Proactive Worldwide, Inc.
Proactive Worldwide is one of the world's leading market intelligence companies helping top-tier organizations understand vulnerabilities, better predict market shifts, and plan for growth with confidence. We examine competitors, suppliers, customers, regulatory issues, and more—through advanced competitive, market, and customer intelligence—to deliver a more complete picture of the decision-making environment with a far-reaching perspective that uncovers hidden opportunities and key threats. With over 25 years of experience, we leverage our proprietary methodology, a deep bench of researchers and analysts, and in-house industry specialists to produce insights that have real impact. Learn more at https://proactiveworldwide.com/
###
Media Contact
Kelley Loiacono, Proactive Worldwide Inc., 8474837311, kelleyl@proactiveworldwide.com
SOURCE Proactive Worldwide Inc.