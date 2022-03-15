SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proactive Worldwide (PWW), a leading global competitive intelligence company, has launched an on-demand resource for people eager to develop competitive intelligence knowledge and skills to advance their careers and their corporate intelligence function. The new subscription-based CI Learning Lab offers lifetime access to an extensive body of video and written educational content designed by experts at Proactive Worldwide, discussion forums with members and CI professionals, and a Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP) Competitive IQ Certification, depending upon course level enrollment. The CI Learning Lab serves all CI skill levels, beginner to industry pro.
"The inaugural course in the CI Learning Lab, CI Blueprint℠, will teach individuals CI skills valuable to their careers and desired by their companies," says Proactive Worldwide Co-founder and CEO Gary Maag. "In developing the Lab, we ascribed to the adage that Xunzi, a Confucian scholar, is believed to have conveyed: 'What I hear, I forget. What I see, I remember. What I do, I understand.' We're immersing people in the world of competitive intelligence, teaching in a way that enables CI to become ingrained in one's mind and embedded in a company culture," Maag says.
According to Maag's business partner, Proactive Worldwide Co-founder and President David Kalinowski, "CI is a great way to help company leaders grow their companies. It is vital to informing effective strategic planning and scenario planning. And while the vast majority of Fortune 500s have some type of competitive intelligence function, it's a discipline that continues to evolve. It's our mission to enable CI as a central and essential component of every business. We've had the opportunity to work with thousands of individuals and some of the largest, most respected companies in the world, helping them go from having no CI framework to building a world-class, highly effective CI capability in three to four years.
"It's also important to recognize that tools such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and data analytics are important but also are really just means to support intelligence capabilities. Technology is not competitive intelligence. These tools might perform some degree of analysis, but ultimately the human mind is still the most powerful intelligence vehicle there is. That is why we built the Lab," says Kalinowski.
The CI Learning Lab is an all-in-one resource geared to teach the primary skills a person needs to possess and become successful in the field of competitive intelligence. It delivers a variety of methods to keep learning fun and engaging and practical takeaways to help individuals expand their understanding in an accelerated way. The Lab, in partnership with SCIP, the global non-profit that has built a large CI community, gives participants the option to obtain CI certification from SCIP upon completing the CI Blueprint℠ course and passing the certification exam. SCIP members also will receive a discount on the CI Blueprint℠ course, and non-SCIP members have an opportunity to receive certification and join SCIP at a discounted rate. A free assessment tool enables visitors to the CI Learning Lab to test their existing CI skills, receive a CI capability score, and get recommendations for improvement as warranted. Mobile-ready courses enable learning on the go.
"If you're stuck in your career, if you're a student just entering the job market, if you're experienced with CI, if you want more exposure within your organization or if you want a leadership seat at the strategic table, we teach the skills necessary to get there," Maag says, adding, "the Lab readies you to become the designer of your own future."
Proactive Worldwide is one of the world's leading market intelligence companies helping top-tier organizations understand vulnerabilities, better predict market shifts, and plan for growth with confidence. We examine competitors, suppliers, customers, regulatory issues, and more—through advanced competitive, market, and customer intelligence—to deliver a more complete picture of the decision-making environment with a far-reaching perspective that uncovers hidden opportunities and key threats. With over 25 years of experience, we leverage our proprietary methodology, a deep bench of researchers and analysts, and in-house industry specialists to produce insights that have real impact. Learn more Proactive Worldwide. To learn more about the inaugural CI Blueprint℠ course, read about it at the CI Learning Lab.
