FRISCO, Texas, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One year after Sconce Inc founded its PRO.FILE reseller and services company, OmniDTS has announced it will adopt the Sconce name and branding.
Sconce launched OmniDTS in May 2020, and it has quickly grown to become North America's premier North American partner for PROCAD´s PRO.FILE and Epicor PLM products. Additionally, OmniDTS provides a complete set of digital transformation consulting services. While OmniDTS is primarily focused on growth in the North American marketplace, they also have a worldwide reach to support their global clients. The name change streamlines the company's market presence and unifies its software sales, support, and consulting services as one entity.
"We have operated as one company and team since the inception of OmniDTS and this rebrand serves to align the company's corporate image with our operating strategy," said Brian Bezdek, Managing Partner. "Our customers can continue to rely on the same leadership, staff, and expertise they've come to trust."
Founded in 2001, Sconce is a leading global digital transformation solution provider and is a trusted long-time business partner of PTC and has a global footprint across seven countries. They provide turnkey consulting and project implementation services for manufacturing companies using leading PLM/MCAD software in the market. Sconce provides PLM, MCAD, advisory, and engineering consulting services to worldwide businesses of all sizes, including many Fortune 500/1000 companies.
The branding change will be effective June 9. OmniDTS's customers, vendors, and other business contacts will begin to see communication from Sconce and the sconce.com email domain at that time. Visitors are encouraged to visit https://www.sconce.com and Sconce's social media account for the most current information about PRO.FILE and Epicor PLM software solutions, support, company news, and events.
About Sconce
Sconce Inc (https://www.sconce.com) provides digital transformation, PLM, and Industry 4.0 software and services to the engineering and manufacturing industries. Sconce is PROCAD's PRO.FILE partner for North America and specializes in the sale, implementation, and support of the PRO.FILE PDM/PLM solution.
Media Contact
Shari Wiest, Sconce, Inc, +1 (480) 294-9145, shari.wiest@sconce.com
SOURCE Sconce, Inc