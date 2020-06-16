DENVER, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Child care centers, preschools, daycares, and before and after school programs are faced with the challenge of providing the best care for their children while also managing operations and growing their businesses. To help better address these operational and marketing challenges, Procare Solutions, the leader in child care management software for more than 30 years, and ChildcareCRM, the leader in care-focused customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing systems, today announced two-way integration of their platforms.
"The seamless integration between Procare and ChildcareCRM makes it simple to track families from the first inquiry and in-person tour all the way through to enrollment – ensuring our customers can get the most out of every lead," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "The technology also simplifies the process of remarketing to families who have left, maximizing child care businesses' ability to stay in front of potential opportunities."
Gina Emch, owner of Valley Learning Centers, has been able to leverage the two-way email and text integration to stay on top of communications and ensure the right people get the right messages.
"The two-way communication is wonderful, especially at this time," said Emch. "It has been great to be able to send messages letting our parents know we are still open and then for them to respond as to whether they are coming in or not. We appreciate this program so much."
"Now more than ever, child care centers need a seamless technology stack to efficiently manage their business," said Matt Amoia, CEO of ChildcareCRM. "Together, ChildcareCRM and Procare create a best-in-class software platform bridging the parent journey from lead to enrollment and driving growth for child care centers."
KEY FACTS
- ChildcareCRM's software helps manage and track enrollment inquiries, while building relationships with parents and caregivers.
- Procare Solutions provides comprehensive child care management software that helps child care professionals and administrators operate every aspect of their center – including classroom management, child care payments and comprehensive financial tools, curriculum and activity planning, attendance and ratios, staff data and payroll, and parent engagement. The integration is currently available for customers who subscribe to the Procare Select platform.
- With the combination of Procare and ChildcareCRM, customers can enjoy better data hygiene that enables more focused marketing campaigns.
- The two-way sync delivers enhanced automation that allows new enrollment nurture and communication flows to be automatically kicked off in ChildcareCRM once a child begins attending a center.
- Centers will be armed with additional automation when a child withdraws. This will allow centers to automatically trigger marketing campaigns to win families back or conduct exit surveys.
- Centers receive more accurate reporting of retention rates and average lifecycle of an enrollment.
- ChildcareCRM offers an online registration solution, ChildcareFORMS, which provides a streamlined, contactless option for parents to register from anywhere.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
- Procare and ChildcareCRM are hosting a webinar June 25 to show how the integration works and how it supports child care centers as they look to grow enrollment. Click here to register.
- To learn more about the two-way integration, visit: https://startthejourney.ChildcareCRM.com/procare-integration
- Procare offers an entire hub of child care resources for child care providers, parents and administrators.
- ChildcareCRM offers an Enrollment Recovery Pack for resources on powering your enrollment recovery.
- Learn more about enrollment best practices by reading ChildcareCRM's annual Benchmark Statistics.
ABOUT PROCARE SOLUTIONS
For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been the leading provider of child care management software, integrated payment processing, technology and services. The company supports over 30,000 child care centers, preschools, daycares, afterschool programs, camps and related facilities with comprehensive software with that has the power to manage every aspect of their business, enrich classroom and parent interactions, and automate the payment process. Procare offers web-based, on-premises and cloud hosting solutions, and supports customers of all sizes from single-center operations to complex multinational enterprises. For more information, please visit www.procaresoftware.com.
ABOUT CHILDCARECRM
ChildcareCRM has powered childcare through technology for more than 10 years. They offer an industry-leading relationship management platform that helps child care centers build and maintain their enrollment efficiently. In addition, they further simplify the enrollment step through an online registration platform, ChildcareFORMS, which allows parents to complete registration digitally. ChildcareCRM services over 4,000 customers in 5 countries across the globe. To learn more about ChildcareCRM or ChildcareFORMS, visit www.ChildcareCRM.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Procare Solutions
Francie Dudrey
fadudrey@procaresoftware.com
800-338-3884 x2651
ChildcareCRM
Jerad Lally
jlally@ChildcareCRM.com
866-306-1985 x244