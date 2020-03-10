SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading heavy-duty and commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, Procede Software, recently announced their partnership with Nvoicepay, an industry leader in payment automation solutions. Nvoicepay transforms the way dealerships make payments, enabling accounts payable teams to pay all supplier invoices in a single automated workflow. By utilizing intuitive cloud-based software and comprehensive services, Nvoicepay simplifies the vendor's payment automation processes.
"We're excited to help our dealership customers streamline their accounts payable transactions using the Nvoicepay integration within Excede," said Larry Kettler, CEO at Procede Software. "We strive to continuously provide value to our customers through our Certified Partner program, and by integrating with Nvoicepay, we're doing just that." Kettler continued, "Nvoicepay is both highly recommended and highly regarded in their industry, and this combined solution is already being well-received by our customers."
Procede Software says their partnership with Nvoicepay will provide their customers value through streamlined payment automation processes with minimal human touchpoints, reduced costs, and improved bottom line results. Additionally, the Nvoicepay integration can handle complex environments with multiple hierarchies, workflow approvals, locations and bank accounts, as well as on-demand reporting.
"We are happy to bring Nvoicepay's business payment solution to Procede Software customers to improve operational efficiency and help them pay 100% of their supplier invoices electronically," said Karla Friede, CEO at Nvoicepay. "By automating all payments, finance teams transform the manual and expensive effort that goes into paying suppliers, so they can spend more time on higher value-added tasks."
In an effort to continuously evaluate Procede Software's customers' needs, the company recognized that dealerships were in need of a simple, secure way to collect and maintain vendor payment data. The Nvoicepay integration with Excede meets this need by transmitting posted disbursements documents from the dealership's database to Nvoicepay via a secure process eliminating the risk of locally storing or maintaining payment data.
The Nvoicepay Payment Automation Integration with Excede is now available to all Procede Software customers on Excede v10.0+.
Nvoicepay joins Procede Software's growing Certified Partner Program, which allows partners to integrate with a range of Procede Software solutions. For a full list of partners available through the program, visit https://www.procedesoftware.com/solutions/partners/.
About Procede Software
Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integrations with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.
About Nvoicepay
Nvoicepay, a FLEETCOR company, transforms the way firms pay their domestic and international suppliers. For over 500 customers across 2,700 entities, the company optimizes electronic invoice payments for enterprises with intuitive cloud-based software and comprehensive services. Only Nvoicepay offers an intelligence-driven payment automation solution purpose-built for the most complex firms. By automating all payments, finance teams win through dynamic supplier activation, superior supplier services, and remarkable results, unlocking value in the payments process.
