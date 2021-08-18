ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data has become a powerful tool in business optimization. However, data analytics often proves a tough concept for people to grasp. However, one sport has helped many people understand the power behind interpreting large sets of information: Major League Baseball.
Since the early 90's data has had a huge impact on baseball and has transformed the league, all the way from player selection during the offseason to defensive positioning within each inning of a single game. Now, in every game in Major League Baseball, there are over seven terabytes of data generated.
In a similar fashion data is now transforming the business world. If we can start to understand how successful baseball teams are driving change, then there are lessons for how and why internal audit needs to drive change, as well. But how can we transform the best practices and insights from the field to useable knowledge in business areas such as internal audit? And how can you combine classic data analytics with other tools and technologies for maximum effect?
In the upcoming live webcast with Brian Mensink (KPMG USA) and Daniel Hughes (PAFnow), you will gain key insights into how you can use the baseball sabermetrics approach to strategically align your internal audit processes and support them with Process Mining.
Agenda
- What is Process Mining and what can it do for you
- 5 things we can learn from baseball data analytics
- Panel discussion with the speakers
- Q & A Session
Speakers
Brian Mensink, Partner at KPMG USA
Brian has 25 years of experience working in both KPMG's internal and external audit practices. Brian brings a well-reasoned, practical approach assisting his clients deploying data and analytics tools to drive enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. Brian is currently leading an initiative to leverage advanced data and analytics tools such as Process Mining to "reimagine" internal audit and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance activities.
Daniel Hughes, Director - North American Go To Market of PAF
Daniel Hughes has 20 years of experience helping companies select enterprise software technologies. He focuses on helping companies overcome process challenges by applying cutting edge technology to the problem. His background includes software companies focused on BI & analytics, AI & ML, BPM & workflow, intelligent automation, and most recently Process Mining. He has helped companies dissect and automate processes from procure to pay, to mortgage origination, to hire to retire, and customer journey. Daniel earned a degree in Information Systems from Baylor University.
Claim your spot and join on August 25, 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM CDT, to take your internal audit processes to the next level.
