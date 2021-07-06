DARMSTADT and NUREMBERG, Germany and ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAFnow is a Process Mining solution fully integrated into Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft 365 for the analysis, visualization and optimization of almost any process. The use of a Process Mining solution within an existing platform reduces the effort from start-up to process analysis and adoption in the business departments by up to 95% compared to proprietary Process Mining tools. With PAFnow, it usually takes less than a week to directly optimize business processes.
The current integration of PAFnow into the Exasol database offers numerous advantages for users: "With PAFnow, we offer a comprehensive Process Mining solution that is seamlessly integrated into Power BI. By integrating it directly into Exasol, customers of this high-speed database can now start visualizing, analyzing, and optimizing any business processes without any implementation effort," explains Tobias Rother, CEO and founder of PAF, on the occasion of the partnership.
Exasol offers a powerful and high-performance in-memory analytics database that helps organizations transform the way they work with data. Its performance and ease of use in hybrid environments can significantly accelerate analytics tools in the short term as well as support the implementation of enterprise data strategies.
Bernd Paulini, Partner Manager at Exasol, considers the partnership a functional gain for the database solution: "Our more than 175 customers appreciate, among other things, the high speed and low TCO. Our goal is to deliver faster and better insights from existing data and become the analytics platform trusted by the most ambitious companies. With the integration of PAFnow, Process Mining analytics are now just one click away. This allows us to additionally offer our customers a modern analysis and optimization solution."
The combination of Exasol and PAFnow was used for the first time in the context of logistics control at OTTO to analyze and improve logistics processes. OTTO already is a long-standing user of Exasol. Therefore, it was obvious to also use the existing infrastructure for new Process Mining requirements in logistics and to benefit from the high speed of the analytical platform. The decision in favor of PAFnow was also made considering that OTTO's employees already use Microsoft Power BI as their underlying platform. The Process Mining functionalities of PAFnow not only improved logistics control, but also enabled continuous analysis and real-time optimization of all as-is processes in the retail business.
About Process Analytics Factory GmbH
Founded in 2014 by Tobias Rother, Process Analytics Factory (PAF) is a global solution provider democratizing and revolutionizing Process Mining. With intensive innovation research and development in fields such as AI, Blockchain, Predictive Analytics, Industry 4.0 and Robotic Process Automation, PAF ensures that work in data-intensive areas becomes simpler, more humane, efficient and up-to-date. As a self-financed company, PAF focuses on sustainable growth and is characterized by a particularly customer-oriented, trust-based, innovation-driven and practical corporate management. PAF's customers include digital companies, hidden champions from SMEs and industry as well as stock listed companies and corporations in equal measure. By establishing Process Mining in diverse work areas and industries, PAF is shaping the future work environment together with companies and their employees. http://www.pafnow.com
About Exasol AG
Exasol offers a powerful and high-performance in-memory analytics database that helps organizations transform the way they work with data. Thanks to its speed, flexibility and scalability, it enables the implementation of long-term data strategies in the enterprise. The in-memory analytics database is available on-premises and in the cloud. More information about Exasol at http://www.exasol.com.
