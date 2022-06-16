ez1095 software is now available for Affordable Care Act Forms 1095 C, 1094 C, 1095 B & 1094 B filing for current and previous year processing. Test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.
DALLAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Programmers at Halfpricesoft.com have just updated ez1095 2015 to the current 2021 version with the latest IRS efile schema. This means clients can now easily file previous year forms. For example: If business owners or Human Resources need to file year 2015 Forms, ez1095 2015 version can accommodate this.
ez1095 has been approved by the IRS to generate the efile documents that customers can upload to IRS for ACA form electronic filing for the upcoming 2021 tax season. ez1095 can also print both IRS copy and recipient copy on white paper. No pre-printed forms are needed.
ez1095 software also allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients. Priced from just $195 per installation ($295 for efile version and $495 for state and federal efile version). ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional charge.
"ez1095 software now supports current and previous year form processing." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095 ACA software from halfpricesoft.com before purchasing, by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
The main features in ez1095 include, but are not limited to :
- Customers can easily roll data from previous versions of ez1095 to the current version for faster processing.
- Process forms for year 2015-2021 (Purchase year that needs to be filed and process that year easily)
- Unlimited ACA form printing with ez1095
- No pre-printed forms are needed to print 1095 and 1094 Forms. ez1095 can print ACA form 1095-B, 1094-B, 1095-C & 1094-C on white paper for recipients and the IRS.
- Unlimited accounts, recipients and ACA forms with one flat rate
- PDF forms printing
- PDF print ACA forms for recipients in digital format
- XML files validation and E-file
- Efile feature: generate XML documents that customers can upload to IRS site.
- Validate XML files
- Efile: support 1095/1094 original, testing, replacement and correction submissions
- Fast data import
- Import data from spreadsheet, XML files and previous data
- Easy-to-use, safe and flexible
- Free customer support For product use and troubleshooting
- User-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus make our software quick and easy to set up, use and understand.
- No internet is required to run this 1095 form software
ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
