CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced an integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a top video-first unified communications platform. The integration brings the Zoom technology directly into the Procore platform, allowing Procore users to quickly create video conference calls that can accommodate everyone on a project. The Procore and Zoom integration gives construction teams the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively while working remotely.
The construction industry has a mobile and decentralized workforce, with projects requiring collaboration across multiple stakeholders, many of whom are only occasionally on a project's job site. Procore's integration with Zoom helps improve project collaboration by providing easy access to the industry leading video communications platform.
"Our mission is to connect everyone in construction on a global platform. In times like these, we see the power that technology can have to keep construction project teams connected and moving forward," said Tooey Courtemanche, CEO of Procore. "We know that it is essential to move quickly in order to meet the demands of our users, and our partnership with Zoom is another way Procore is supporting the construction industry during this challenging time."
Many construction professionals are adjusting to the evolving COVID-19 landscape by practicing social distancing, having office staff work remotely, and hosting daily check-ins. Using Zoom allows project teams to visually share documents, discuss health-related updates and best practices, check-in regularly with large or small groups, and even allows project managers and project engineers to view what field teams are seeing in real-time through video conferencing.
"We see a growing need for simplified business communications for on-site and remote teams. We believe that the integration with Procore will strengthen construction professionals' ability to be productive, regardless of their location, by streamlining communication across teams," said Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom.
Through the Meetings tool in Procore, users can now add a Zoom Meeting as the medium for communication. When users view a meeting's details on web and mobile devices, as well as when viewing a PDF export of meeting details, they can join the virtual conference call from the Zoom meeting hyperlink. This simplifies construction professionals' ability to stay connected with their project teams.
In addition, Zoom is offering a 20 percent discount to all Procore customers interested in purchasing Zoom Pro, which offers additional functionality. Please contact a Zoom representative to take advantage of the offer.
For more information about this integration, please visit the Procore blog.
About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.
About Procore
Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.
