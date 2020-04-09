CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced it has appointed Wyatt Jenkins as Senior Vice President, Product. Jenkins joins Procore from Patreon, where he launched an international division, built a payments business, and managed multiple acquisitions. In his new role, Jenkins will oversee all aspects of Procore's Product organization and will report directly to Procore CTO, Sam Crigman.
"We are delighted to welcome Wyatt to Procore, and look forward to the impact he will have on our Product organization as we continue to deliver on our mission to connect everyone in construction on a global platform," said Crigman. "Wyatt brings both breadth and depth of experience to Procore and we're confident that he is the right leader for the opportunities that lie ahead of us."
Jenkins is a technology industry veteran who has overseen teams focused on product, growth, design, product marketing and engineering at organizations of all sizes, from startups to publicly traded companies. Prior to joining Procore, he was SVP of Product at Patreon. He also served as the VP of Product at Shutterstock, and led the product organization through the company's 2012 IPO, managing a portfolio of products available in over 25 languages globally. Jenkins was also a founding member of Beatport.com, which was sold to SFX Entertainment in 2013.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the Procore team and to have the opportunity to lead an amazing group of people who are transforming the construction industry through digitization," said Jenkins. "Procore is in a unique position to work with the construction industry as it evolves into a technology-driven, connected workforce. To participate at this point in Procore's product journey is very exciting."
About Procore
Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.
