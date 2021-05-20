SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctorio announced today that it has joined OMNIA Partners, the largest and most trusted cooperative purchasing organization after receiving a contract award from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). This partnership adds Proctorio's services to a portfolio of Automated and Live proctoring solutions available through OMNIA Partners, providing access to educational institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations across the United States.
With Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), lead contracting agency for the solicitation, OMNIA Partners expands the resultant contract's reach beyond the State System to other public agencies nationally through the OMNIA Partners cooperative purchasing program.
"Through this cooperative contract, Proctorio will now be able to provide cost-efficient, scalable, and highly-secure proctoring services to a whole new network of public agencies", said Mike Olsen, Founder and CEO of Proctorio. "With Proctorio's support, these agencies will be better equipped for the future of learning which will rely heavily on online and hybrid learning models."
Allan McCombs, SVP of Public Sector Sales and Account Management for OMNIA Partners, Public Sector added, "OMNIA Partners is thrilled to have product offerings from Proctorio added to our robust portfolio of contracts. This agreement offers a great solution for proctoring services to our primary and higher education, state and local government, and non-profit agencies."
To learn more about the contract details, explore the services and solutions being offered, and lock in the best value for your institution's proctoring needs, visit https://www.omniapartners.com/publicsector/suppliers/proctorio/overview today.
About Proctorio
Proctorio is a comprehensive learning integrity platform that offers identity verification and remote proctoring services to 1,200 higher education, K-12, corporate, and federal institutions used globally. Proctorio's suite of Lock Down, Recording, and Verification options allow exam administrators to customize exams for their needed level of exam security. Proctorio currently serves 3 million active weekly users and has proctored 35+ million exams since 2013 while maintaining a 99.991% uptime. Learn more about Proctorio here.
About OMNIA Partners
OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Their immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. Learn more at https://www.omniapartners.com/publicsector.
