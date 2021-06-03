SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctorio has proudly met the criteria required to be awarded the IMS Data Privacy Seal for privacy and data security policies and practices. The IMS Global Learning Consortium is the leading, non-profit collaborative whose goal is to advance ed-tech interoperability, innovation, and learning impact.
The IMS TrustEd Apps Seal certifies that an ed-tech application or extension has satisfactorily completed the IMS TrustEd Apps vetting process. The product's ratings on the IMS TrustEd Apps Rubric are reflective of each application or extension's approach to four key areas: collecting data, maintaining security, sharing data with third parties, and managing advertisements.
During the vetting process, Proctorio met the highest level of expectations in all four areas, meaning that Proctorio's policies transparently state: how data is collected, stored, and protected; whether data is shared with third parties; and how Proctorio manages advertising. Finally, Proctorio's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy were found to be in compliance with GDPR, FERPA, and COPPA regulations.
Mike Olsen, Founder and CEO of Proctorio, said: "Receiving the IMS Data Security Seal demonstrates Proctorio's commitment to protecting user privacy and data security with transparency. This is yet another milestone that acknowledges our team's urgency to surpass the industry's most stringent security standards."
Proctorio also recently became a SOC 2 Type 1 compliant proctoring provider, was recognized as an EdTech Digest finalist in the Student Data Privacy Solutions category for the 2021 EdTech Awards, and was featured on Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2021 list. To learn more about how Proctorio can proctor remote exams for your institution, visit https://proctorio.com/.
About Proctorio
Proctorio is a comprehensive learning integrity platform that offers identity verification and remote proctoring services to 1,200 higher education, K-12, corporate, and federal institutions used globally. Proctorio's suite of Lock Down, Recording, and Verification options allow exam administrators to customize exams for their needed level of exam security. Proctorio currently serves 3 million active weekly users and has proctored 35+ million exams since 2013 while maintaining a 99.991% uptime. Learn more about Proctorio here.
About IMS
IMS is a global provider of these certifications and standards to better assist educational institutions in ensuring that their selected and prospective educational technologies have a plug-and-play ecosystem and seamlessly operate with existing institutional platforms and content. IMS currently hosts 580 institution members across the globe to create, edit, and reframe their standards and certifications to better individual user experience and the ed-tech industry as a whole.
