SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctorio was recognized by EdTech Digest as a finalist for the 2021 EdTech Awards. The company was honored as one of five finalists for Student Data Privacy Solutions and one of twenty finalists for Testing and Assessment Solutions.
In its eleventh year, the EdTech Awards recognize tools, leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors. EdTech Digest notes that this year's finalists and winners were determined based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.
EdTech Digest's recognition of Proctorio as a top Student Data Privacy Solution speaks to the company's innovation and growth in data privacy capabilities this year, building on its industry-leading use of Zero-Knowledge Encryption. With Proctorio's role as a manager of sensitive data in transit, data privacy is a top priority for Proctorio. The platform operates as a browser extension, which can be uninstalled and reinstalled as needed and stores test-taker recordings with Zero-Knowledge Encryption. This means that Proctorio does not have access to the encryption keys used to decrypt test-taker recordings and only institution-approved individuals can decrypt and review test-taker recordings.
This year, Proctorio took extra steps to enhance its model and provide test taker-facing notifications that let users know where and for how long their data will be stored at the start of each exam. The company also recently launched compatibility with Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge's tracking prevention features include transparency and control over trackers from websites that collect and store browsing behavior data.
"Data privacy consistently remains a top priority and key conversation for us, especially as we continue to support high volumes of test takers using our platform during the pandemic," said Mike Olsen, Founder and CEO of Proctorio. "Recognition from the EdTech Awards solidifies that we're making strides in our approach to data privacy, as well as our organization's overall role in innovating and improving remote learning."
In addition to doubling down on data privacy, Proctorio embraced the opportunity to expand its offerings to learners around the world in 2020. The company exhibited 900% growth in exams proctored year-over-year from April 2019 to April 2020. Throughout 2020, Proctorio proctored more than 20 million exams across more than 1,200 institutions in nearly every country around the world. The company reached 3 million weekly active users by March 1, 2021.
