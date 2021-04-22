SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctorio, a global leader in the remote proctoring industry, today announced that more than 25 million exams have been proctored using Proctorio's proprietary software since January 2020. This accounts for a total savings of nearly 400 million kilograms (kg) of carbon dioxide emissions that would have been emitted from test takers commuting to testing centers to take in-person exams.
Since January 2020, the 25,361,910 exams proctored resulted in a carbon dioxide emissions savings of 394,124,082 kg. To determine the full scope of Proctorio's carbon footprint, the company partnered with ClimatePartner, a leading solutions provider for corporate climate protection, to compare the carbon footprint of traveling 30 miles to a testing center versus using Proctorio's Automated Proctoring remotely.
This milestone reflects the positive environmental impact being realized as educational institutions worldwide adapt to online or hybrid learning environments in the wake of COVID-19. Traditional test-taking practices, such as decades of driving to and from testing centers and printing billions of paper exams, have wreaked havoc on the environment. However, through remote proctoring tools such as Proctorio, the industry can provide a high-integrity test-taking environment that also benefits the Earth.
"We continue to see more and more evidence of the benefits of online proctoring," said Proctorio Founder and CEO, Mike Olsen. "Beyond expanding the pool of test takers who can access the global education system and allowing institutions to provide a high-integrity and affordable test-taking environment, online proctoring is also better for the environment. We're proud to share this milestone on Earth Day, as we look forward to creating a better world for the future."
Learn more about Proctorio here.
Media Contact
Bianca Buliga, Proctorio, (480) 428-4076, press@proctorio.com
SOURCE Proctorio