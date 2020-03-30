SAN MATEO, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that veteran procurement executive Michael van Keulen has joined the company as chief procurement officer (CPO). Most recently, van Keulen managed global procurement for athletic apparel and technical clothing retailer, lululemon, where he led a significant procurement transformation. As the new CPO of Coupa, van Keulen will set the overall strategic direction for business spend management for the company.
Van Keulen brings a wealth of experience leading high-growth procurement teams to Coupa. His background in both finance and procurement will enable him to not only develop best-in-class business spend management processes, but also partner effectively with finance to help deliver the company's short- and long-range business and financial goals.
"As an experienced procurement practitioner, I viewed Coupa as my secret weapon to driving transformational change over the past eight-plus years," said van Keulen. "Given today's economic environment, the opportunity has never been greater to help businesses spend smarter. I look forward to continuing to elevate the role of procurement with our customers and prospects and to enabling Coupa to continue driving measurable value for businesses around the world."
At lululemon, van Keulen led a transformation to secure the company's supply chain with his strategic thinking and willingness to confront risk head on. Under his guidance, lululemon was able to reduce risk in its supply chain by eliminating single source suppliers for business-critical items.
"Michael is a thought leader whose experience, commitment, and results are tremendous," said Todd Ford, chief financial officer at Coupa. "With his strategic perspective and innovative mindset, he represents the significance that Coupa, and all companies, should place on the important role of procurement. I look forward to partnering with Michael to help our company and our customers spend smarter."
Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.