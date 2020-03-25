- Amid stay at home protocols spawned by the global pandemic, enterprises are seeing surges in internet traffic causing stress on their existing IT systems - Procurri Group has one of the largest volumes of excess and refurbished data center equipment in the world, offering customers savings between 30-50% as compared to new equipment - Continual delivery of data center equipment globally through Procurri Group's distribution hubs in the US, Singapore, and the UK to bridge the gap, especially during these trying times