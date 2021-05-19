MELBOURNE and LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVRYTHNG recently joined GS1 Australia as a Strategic Alliance Partner after co-chairing the GS1 standards development process which resulted in the creation of the GS1 Digital Link.
Bringing product digitization to life, EVRYTHNG was the first platform to allow consumer goods brands to digitize products at scale. The EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™ gives every product a digital identity in the cloud to deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility and transparency. Item-level product data is collected in the Product Cloud as items transit the supply chain, delivering real-time data to stakeholders throughout the product life cycle.
"Having EVRYTHNG join our Alliance Partner Program will give our members a greater understanding of connected packaging including its current benefits and benefits yet to be discovered," said Peter Davenport, alliances manager for GS1. "EVRYTHNG's global footprint now includes Australia, and they also recently announced a partnership with the Result Group."
Creating Products Born Digital
The EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™ links every product item to its Active Digital Identity™ on the web—joining up item-level data at every point in a product's journey from manufacturing to retail to the consumer to recycle or resale. Digitized products provide visibility, validation, and real-time intelligence as well as connect directly with people.
One of the most compelling societal issues the EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™ addresses is the need for greater sustainability and transparency in the consumer goods industry.
"Consumers are seeking transparency and authenticity, while brands are seeking visibility into the journeys of individual products from production to consumption, said Simon Jones, Senior Vice President, EVRYTHNG. "Historically, the aggregation and sharing of this data haven't been easy or cost-effective. EVRYTHNG changes this paradigm — creating a truly reciprocal relationship between the consumer and the brand. We're honored to be a GS1 Australia Strategic Alliance Partner and look forward to bringing these solutions to consumer goods brands in the region."
Digitizing the Consumer Goods Industry
The GS1 Digital Link standard upgrades the ubiquitous barcode used by two million manufacturers on more than 4-trillion product items per annum, so that every product item can now be smartphone-interactive, transact with point-of-sale systems and connect to the web — all with one code on the product. Digital Link fulfills the promise of barcodes to enhance the experience for consumers around the globe while strengthening brand loyalty, improving supply chain traceability, patient safety, and efficiencies. Digital Link brings product interaction via mobile phone into the 21st century.
This means manufacturers, brands, health providers, and consumers will continue to use the GS1 Digital Link barcode for years to come for many different purposes like supply chain visibility, product traceability, and provenance information, and accessing product and pharmaceutical usage instructions.
"It is an exciting partnership, one which was born out of a global standard that EVRYTHNG helped to create and we look forward to working closely with them," said Davenport.
About GS1 Australia
GS1 is a neutral, not-for-profit organization that develops and maintains the most widely used global standards for efficient business communication. It is best known for the barcode, named by the BBC as one of "the 50 things that made the world economy". GS1 standards and services improve supply chain efficiency, traceability, and food safety across physical and digital channels in the food and beverage sector. With local member organizations in 114 countries, two million user companies, and six billion transactions every day, GS1 standards create a common language that supports systems and processes in 25 sectors across the globe. For more information visit the GS1 Australia website http://www.gs1au.org
About EVRYTHNG
The EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™ helps global consumer product brands run their businesses differently by knowing what their products know. EVRYTHNG's customers see and learn from each product's journey, end to end, from the factory to consumer and beyond. The EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™ links every product item to its Active Digital Identity™ on the web—joining-up product data at every point in the value chain for visibility, validation, and real-time intelligence and to connect with people. EVRYTHNG's customers include the world's leading brands in sectors ranging from apparel to beauty and personal care to home goods to beverage. EVRYTHNG is a World Economic Forum Global Innovator and EVRYTHNG's founders originated the W3C Web of Things and GS1 Digital Link global standards. The company won the 2020 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award. Learn more at EVRYTHNG.com and @EVRYTHNG.
