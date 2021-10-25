NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in consumer goods market - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The product lifecycle management market value is expected to grow by USD 2.02 billion from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10%.
For more Insights on Product Lifecycle Management Market - Download a free sample now!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for PDR's. Also, the increasing adoption of cloud-based PLM software will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the popularity of open-source PLM will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Company Profiles
The product lifecycle management (PLM) in consumer goods market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ANSYS Inc., Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Deployment, the market is classified into professional services, on-premise, and cloud.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
Related Reports -
PLM Software Market -The PLM software market in the automotive sector size will record an incremental growth of USD 937.74 mn and a CAGR of 3% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!
Cloud Product Lifecycle Management Market -The cloud product lifecycle management market size will grow up to $ 16.65 bn at a CAGR of 15.96% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) In Consumer Goods Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2.02 billion
Market structure
Moderately fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.51
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ANSYS Inc., Aras Corp., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/product-lifecycle-management-plm-in-consumer-goods-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-increasing-demand-for-pdrs-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301406545.html
SOURCE Technavio