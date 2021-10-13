WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aniara Diagnostica, a multi-national distributor of diagnostic and research agents, as well as screening tools, has strengthened its commitment to meeting today's highest standards for product quality and cost-efficient delivery.
For Research Use Only. Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures.
Measurement of plasma factors and some of their activated forms involved in coagulation and thrombosis using clotting, Chromogenic or immunological methods.
Clotting
ACK071K-RUO Hemoclot™ Factor V Reagent click here for more information
ACK081K-RUO Hemoclot™ FVII Reagent click here for more information
ACK051K-RUO Hemoclot™ VII-X click here for more information
Chromogenic
A221304-RUO BIOPHEN™ FVII click here for more information
A221312- RUO BIOPHEN™ Factor VIIa click here for more information
A221402-RUO BIOPHEN™ FVIII:C click here for more information
A221801-RUO BIOPHEN™ Factor IX click here for more information
A221812-RUO BIOPHEN™ FIXa (ACT. FIX) click here for more information
A221705-RUO BIOPHEN™ Factor X click here for more information
A220412-RUO BIOPHEN™ Factor Xla click here for more information
ELISA
ARK009A-RUO Zymutest™ Factor V click here for more information
ARK036A-RUO Zymutest™ Factor VII click here for more information
ARK032A-RUO Zymutest™ Factor V click here for more information
The entire Aniara product line is available for purchase at http://www.aniara.com. The Company distributes products in North America, Central America, South America, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Iceland.
