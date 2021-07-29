VIENNA, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Production Solutions, a Moore company and a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announced today the promotion of Drew Wilson to chief operations officer (COO). In his new role, Wilson will have the production, resource, information technology and accounting departments aligned under his expert guidance and leadership.
"I am proud to be part of such a supportive and driven organization, and fortunate to work with some of the most talented people in the industry," Wilson shared. "I'm looking forward to playing an integral role in our company's continuing growth."
Wilson's appointment into this key role reflects Production Solutions' commitment to creating solutions to elevate the experience of others, with an ultimate vision of inspiring more people to give. Throughout his almost 18-year career with Production Solutions, Wilson has held many different positions. Starting as an entry-level production manager, Wilson has worked his way up and across different teams and positions, deepening his value to the organization at every turn.
"Drew's unique combination of industry knowledge, business acuity and an overall drive to develop people and processes, positions both him and Production Solutions for continued success," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "In this new role, he will continue to demonstrate his strengths as a leader and build external and internal relationships to support current and future clients."
"We are fortunate to have a leader like Drew who is purpose-driven, deeply qualified in our industry and cross-functionally well-rounded to become our newly appointed COO," said Ben Harris, president of Production Solutions. "Our company is at a crucial time in its growth and our continuing success will be in large part due to Drew's commitment to the collective 'we' and his continuous investment to develop himself and our team."
For more information on services provided by Production Solutions, visit productionsolutions.com.
About Production Solutions
Founded in 1987, Production Solutions has proudly served the nonprofit community for over 30 years. Beyond production management, we are also a Moore company and are able to engage with other best-in-class suite of services to maximize the potential of your program, including channel-specific specialties in direct mail, digital marketing, direct response television, caging and donation processing, video production and more.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Jaime McQueen, Production Solutions, 703-734-4579, jmcqueen@psmail.com
SOURCE Production Solutions