MT. LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productive Plastics, a leading custom heavy gauge plastic thermoforming contract manufacturer, has updated its website at https://www.productiveplastics.com. The newly improved website features new graphics and images, a wider desktop browser experience, better mobile viewing, and improved usability. Changes include updated content about Productive Plastics' thermoforming services, industries served, and technical information.
"This new website gives our thermoforming customers and prospects a better perspective on our company," said John Zerillo, Productive Plastics Vice-President of Sales | Principal. "It highlights the visual nature of our business while also providing the technical information that buyers need."
The new website continues to feature the Productive Ideas blog with its ongoing commentary on thermoforming technology issues. Four technical guides are also available to download:
- Heavy Gauge Plastic Thermoforming Process and Design Guide
- Fiberglass to Plastic Thermoforming Comparison and Conversion Guide
- Metal to Plastic Thermoforming Comparison and Conversion Guide
- Injection Molding to Plastic Thermoforming Comparison and Conversion Guide
About Productive Plastics
Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ and established in 1955, Productive Plastics manufacturers thermoformed plastic components using pressure thermoforming and vacuum forming. Productive Plastics is a leading contract manufacturer of heavy gauged thermoformed parts for medical equipment, transportation, kiosk, industrial, and plastic enclosure markets. For more information, please visit https://www.productiveplastics.com or call 856-778-4300.
