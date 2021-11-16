BERLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, the company empowering commerce, today announced the appointment of Brad Copeland as Vice President of Sales, North America, and the promotion of Christian Reichert to Chief Sales Officer. They will be responsible for leading Productsup's sales team and overseeing business development initiatives to accelerate sales growth. Copeland will report to Reichert and focus specifically on the US and Canada.
"We are thrilled to welcome Brad to the team and elevate Christian's role at one of the most exciting times for Productsup," said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. "We've seen tremendous growth over the past year and have ambitious goals for expanding our presence in North America even further in 2022. With extensive track records of technology sales success, Brad and Christian will play significant roles in helping us launch new product initiatives, advance partnerships, strengthen customer relationships, and inspire innovation worldwide."
Copeland has nearly 30 years of experience in technology sales and most recently served as Vice President Enterprise Sales at Phenom, a global AI-based HR technology platform. There, he worked closely with enterprise customers like Honeywell, Lumen, Angie's, BCG, Baylor Scott & White, assisting them in transforming their talent experience through artificial intelligence and process automation in a hyper-competitive labor market. Copeland has also held various sales leadership roles at Qlik, Oracle, PeopleSoft, and Xerox, as well as FileBank, an enterprise content management company that he co-founded.
"Within the technology industry, you're either leading the charge or playing catch up," Copeland said. "Productsup has proven it's on the frontlines of providing unique, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers, and I'm excited to join a team that anticipates market needs and initiates change for the overall success of its customers."
Reichert previously led Productsup's sales teams in Europe as Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA, before being promoted to CSO. He has nearly a decade of experience in enterprise sales with high-growth technology companies, like Salesforce and Google. Since joining Productsup, Reichert has transformed the company's reporting, forecasting, and sales processes to exceed year-over-year growth targets. He has also expanded the company's Germany, Austria, and Switzerland presence exponentially, making it Productsup's fastest growing market.
"I've always been drawn to tech companies that are defining what's next for the industry and deliver solutions that successfully remove pain points for end users," Reichert said. "That's what I admire about Productsup – the market is overcrowded with niche products that only address one part of the problem, but Productsup has the ability to solve commerce anarchy with a single solution."
According to a recent Forrester study commissioned by Productsup, 62% of organization leaders are currently planning to update or entirely replace their commerce platform system. This makes the coming year a pivotal time for commerce technology providers to expand their customer base and gain market share.
Having closed a $20 million funding round earlier this year and tripled the size of its marketing department, Productsup is making significant advances. The company has been recently named a leader in Product-to-consumer (P2C) management, a new category of technology solutions introduced by Constellation Research. P2C management enables manufacturers, brands, retailers, and service providers to turn complexity and constant change to their advantage. Productsup has been described as the most comprehensive P2C management platform.
About Productsup
Productsup frees brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces from commerce anarchy. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 240 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at http://www.productsup.com.
