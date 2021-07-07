BERLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, a leading ecommerce data integration company, today announced the movement of four top-level executives. Among the moves, former CMO Marcel Hollerbach will become Chief Innovation Officer, where he will increase his focus on up-and-coming technologies and strategic oversight of various company-wide initiatives. Replacing Hollerbach as CMO is Lisette Huyskamp, who formerly held the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing.
The moves come at a time of rapid growth for the company, which last April announced a funding round of $20M. In addition to the successful funding round, Productsup has just reached the mark of 200 employees and grew by 35% in Q2, which means yet another quarter of significant growth. Other notable promotions include:
- Lena Wisser, former Vice President of Client Solutions, promoted to Senior Vice President of Client Solutions
- Christian Reichert, former Vice President of Sales in EMEA, promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales in EMEA
"Our success as a top data integration company is a testament to the hard and diligent work our people put in every single day," said Johannis Hatt, CEO, Productsup. "Thanks to them, we continue to smash targets and enable more brands and retailers to navigate the increasingly complex retail landscape. In their new roles, Marcel, Lisette, Lena, and Christian will strengthen our leadership team and help write the next chapter of our journey. We've secured new funding, hit the 200 employee mark, and grew considerably in the last quarter. And we're only halfway through the year, stay tuned!"
"During my time at Productsup, I've seen incredible growth in not just our platform, but in our people as well," says Hollerbach. "We consistently stand as the expert source on digital commerce and data integration because we anticipate trends and shifts, so we are always ready to support our customers through change. I'm excited and proud to lead Productsup to the next level of innovation and to see Lisette driving our marketing organization even further in her new role as CMO."
Lisette Huyskamp joined Productsup in January this year as Senior Vice President of Marketing. She's been instrumental in articulating the company's strategy and propelling its marketing efforts to sustain Productsup's accelerated growth.
Productsup empowers brands and retailers to reach more customers on more channels and maximize sales. The company's pioneering platform enables leading global companies like IKEA, Aldi, or Sephora to successfully aggregate, optimize, contextualize, and distribute product content across more than 2,500 marketing, ecommerce, and retail channels. To date, Productsup has raised a total of $45M in funding to drive global growth.
