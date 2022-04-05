"The Best Financial Specialist in North America."
MERIDIAN, Miss., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- See the YouTube influencer showing people how credit can become their best friends. Deonta Lee, also known as Dr Tay G., is a YouTube influencer, a financial expert, a civil engineer, a US Navy veteran and an entrepreneur. He is the CEO of the entity 21st Century Business Consulting, which helps individuals accomplish their goals by educating and demonstrating how credit may be their best friend. Due to his vast knowledge in increasing credits and the mind-blowing results obtained, the YouTube influencer has further adopted the name "Doctor Credit" in his videos.
But while Deonta Lee constantly teaches about increasing credit scores, they are not the only aspect of financial education that the young entrepreneur talks about. He also educates on crypto, stocks, and ways to turn individuals into entrepreneurs. The financial specialist is widely known for his YouTube video with Bandman Kevo, where he talked about "HOW 50 DOLLARS TURNED INTO A MILLION DOLLARS".
In his upcoming video, Dr Tay G. opened up about coming from a small town in Mississippi. He attended college at Jackson State University and gained his bachelor in Science of Civil Engineering. The YouTuber said he transformed his own life during the COVID pandemic and described how people who knew him then would find it hard to believe how far he had come. The young entrepreneur urged individuals to take risks as there is no reward without risks. One of his favorite quotes is "Without Risk, there's no success." He also further advised individuals to invest in crypto and stocks and invest in themselves because that's the only investment where individuals don't lose.
He mentioned this in the video, saying, "The more you learn, the more you earn." He also acknowledged that he could not have come this far without a solid network, which emphasizes why his favorite quote remains, "Your network is your net worth."
On his business website, 21st Century Business Consulting, the young entrepreneur claimed to use his wealth of knowledge to help young people make the best use of their credit and invest it in opportunities that would diversify their sources of income. This was stated on their website, saying, "If you're a young professional, we'll show you different ways to take advantage of credits for your business and use it to invest into assets to multiply your sources of income. If you're an individual looking for financial freedom, we'll teach you how to leverage credit to get what you want out of life."
Deonta Lee also stated why he wanted to share his story to the world on his website; he said, "I founded 21st Century Business Consulting because I wanted to share my story with the world about how leveraging your debt has helped me grow my wealth exponentially."
Dr Tay G will be releasing his upcoming books "Credit To Cash" & "The Business BluePrint; Structure Your Business from Scratch" in the month of May 2022.
To learn more about Deonta Lee and his consultancy services where he teaches on various financial opportunities, visit: https://www.21stcenturybusinessconsultingllc.com/
