NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Professional Haircare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across various segments and provides other valuable insights to help businesses make better informed decisions. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the professional haircare products market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 4.63 bn. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.97% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The market is driven by the introduction of customized products. To meet the evolving demands of consumers, key vendors in the market are making significant investments in the development of customized products and haircare treatments. For instance, the sub-brands of L'Oréal, such as Studio Line and Elnett Hairstyle are offering various products for blowouts, frizzy hair, shiny hair, thick hair, hair coloring, and texturing. Similarly, L'Oréal recently launched its strengthening mask which helps in providing strength, conditioning, and shine to the tresses. The introduction of such products by leading vendors is driving the growth of the market.
However, the increasing penetration of DIY professional haircare solutions will reduce the growth potential in the market.
The professional haircare products market report is segmented by product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
By product, the hair colorants segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of professional haircare products in 2020.
APAC currently leads the market growth, occupying 30% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for professional haircare products in APAC.
Major Companies Mentioned:
- Coty Inc.: Key products offered by the company include WELLAPLEX BOND BUILDER SYSTEM and KOLESTON PERFECT.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Key products offered by the company include GLISS Extra Volume and GLISS Oil Nutritive.
- Kao Corp.: Key products offered by the company include FRIZZ EASE and LUXUROUS VOLUME.
- KOSÉ Corp.: Key products offered by the company include Fango Head Dry Shampoo and Hair color treatment, under the brand name Predia.
- L'Oréal SA: Key products offered by the company include INSTANT RESURFACING SHAMPOO and BLOW-DRY CREAM.
- Natura & Co.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group.
Professional Haircare Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 4.63 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.97
Regional analysis
blank
Performing market contribution
APAC at 30%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., KOSÉ Corp., L'Oréal SA, Natura & Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and and Unilever Group.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Hair colorants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Shampoos and conditioners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hair styling products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Regular haircare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Natural and organic products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- KOSÉ Corp.
- L'Oréal SA
- Natura & Co.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
