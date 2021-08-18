ALLEROD, Denmark, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOL PRO, a professional-grade 3D scanner from Scan Dimension, is one of the most accurate desktop scanners in its class for quality assurance, product inspection, prototyping, and 3D printing tasks. The SOL PRO 3D scanner enters the market at a fraction of the cost of comparable solutions and exceeds standards for high-quality 3D scans.
The easy-to-use SOL PRO automates the entire 3D scanning process of calibration, scanning, and meshing, delivering an impressively high accuracy of up to 0.05 mm. SOL PRO utilizes a combination of laser triangulation and white-light technology to achieve effortless, high-quality results.
View 3D texture, X-ray, and wireframe-rendered scans directly in the included software, or export the files for use with third-party 3D software. Integration with Sketchfab, an online resource to publish and source 3D models, makes it easy to share 3D files with collaborators.
"Following the success of our entry-level SOL 3D scanner, we saw an opportunity to grow our scanner line with a professional-grade solution that delivers results like no other in its class," comments Jacob Bendix, VP of Sales and marketing, Global Scanning.
Array of 3D applications
SOL PRO is an ideal 3D scanner for engineers and QA professionals, who can use 3D scanned objects to ensure exact copies of an original. SOL PRO 3D scanned objects can also be used for 3D printing or product inspection to ensure that manufactured parts comply with industry tolerance standards. For reverse engineering, users can scan replacement or discontinued parts when original drawings are unavailable.
Ready to scan in 3D
SOL PRO scans objects up to 170 mm in height × 170 mm in diameter (6.7×6.7 in), with a minimum object size of 20×20 mm (0.8×0.8 in) and maximum weight of 2 kg (4.4 lbs). SOL PRO scans objects in as little as eight minutes in Turbo scanning mode.
SOL PRO 3D retails for $1,899.
For more information on where to buy or how to become a Scan Dimension distributor, please contact us at contact@scandimension.com.
About Scan Dimension
Scan Dimension is a trusted source for 3D scanning technology. SOL is the company's flagship product and the market's most user-friendly 3D scanner. Scan Dimension is a division of Global Scanning A/S, a Denmark-based market leader with more than 30 years of experience in imaging technologies that boasts such top brands as Contex and Colortrac.
