TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Protector Plan® for Dentists (PPP) has announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) property loss prevention service with Sensor Solutions by HSBTM. The service, available as a part of PPP's property insurance program, utilizes smart sensors to monitor dental offices 24/7 for water leaks and frozen pipes.
"We're excited to team up with HSB to offer a sensor solution to our PPP insured dentists. Water and freeze damage losses are costly and disruptive. This turnkey solution enables insureds to proactively mitigate loss. We believe the HSB Sensor Solution complements our commitment toward a complete suite of program products and services." Mike Wensel, underwriting director for PPP
HSB's Meshify Leak and Freeze sensors are easy to install and connect to a cloud-based platform using battery-powered cellular technology, allowing them to continue operating even in a power outage. Because the sensors do not rely on a dental office's Wi-Fi or data systems, the sensors is reliable and the dental office data systems are kept safe from cyber exposures.
HSB works with PPP to monitor conditions in real-time. If a leak or other condition requiring immediate attention is detected, the dental office is alerted via SMS, email and/or phone.
"Damage that occurs at night and/or on weekends can cost thousands of dollars and shut down operations for days or weeks," said Dave Mercier, senior vice president of HSB's Custom Accounts Division. "With advanced sensor technologies, we can help provide peace of mind for a business, knowing that its facility is being monitored even when staff is not on-site, or power is lost."
For commercial and personal lines, Sensor Solutions by HSBTM provides tailored IoT programs that help mitigate risks and enable improved insurance outcomes. Since 2016, HSB's IoT programs for business, industry, institutions and homes have collected more than 13 billion sensor readings, enabling customers to reduce claims and avoid business interruption.
The Professional Protector Plan® for Dentists was created by Brown & Brown professional programs division through the collaboration of dental and malpractice insurance professionals to create one insurance policy to help meet the needs of a dental practice.
About Professional Protector Plan® for Dentists
Through their network of specialized agents, the PPP has been serving dentists nationwide since 1969. This comprehensive insurance program was developed specifically for the dental practice. The plan is offered in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and insures tens of thousands of dentists nationwide.
The Professional Protector Plan® for Dentists is a division of B&B Protector Plans Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.
For more information on about sensor services for dental practices, insurance products for dentists and risk management services, visit our website at protectorplan.com.
Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)
HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB's mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company's highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
Juliane Rees, Professional Protector Plan for Dentists, 8132224228, jrees@bbprograms.com
SOURCE Professional Protector Plan for Dentists