UltimateTax Goes On a Pre-Season Sale to Encourage Tax Preparers to Secure Their Professional Tax Software as Early as Now
MUSCATINE, Iowa, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the off-season just around the corner, most tax preparers have already finished the busiest time of the year. While business is slow during these times, it is also a great time for tax offices to prepare for the rush of the next tax season.
Most tax offices might not think about purchasing next year's tax preparation software at the end of the season. However, UltimateTax, one of the leading professional tax software providers, claims that it is wise for tax offices to plan ahead and renew tax software as early as possible.
"From a business perspective, it makes a lot of sense to secure your professional tax software long before the tax season begins," says Mike Steele, the CEO of UltimateTax. "If you renew your tax software early, you'll get a discount and instant access the moment the software goes live. This allows you to test your process before things get really busy."
Mike claims that renewing tax software late can be a costly mistake. Should tax offices run into problems with their software of choice, this can cause significant delays and hurt their business.
Professional Tax Software Providers Go on Discount
UltimateTax offers lower prices for their online and desktop software each year to customers who renew early in the year. This includes their PPR, Online 1040, Desktop 1040, and 1040 + Corporate plans.
All renewing software discounts range from 20% to 30%, depending on the package. These discounted prices will end on June 30thst except for PPR, which will end on October 31st.
UltimateTax is well-known as one of the most affordable professional tax software providers. Despite their lower prices, their software is very much on par with other major professional tax software companies. "All of our new customers come from the other providers who are charging a much higher rate." - Mike Steele.
With their ongoing sale, tax offices have an opportunity to make significant savings for the upcoming season with UltimateTax.
UltimateTax Transfers Data From Other Software Providers At No Cost
Users of UltimateTax are also encouraged to renew their software early. Once again, Mike Steele urges tax offices to do so. "There's very little reason not to. And there are a lot of advantages to doing so. That's why I encourage tax offices to tax advantage of our early renewal sale."
Aside from UltimateTax users, offices using Drake Software, TaxSlayer Pro, TaxWise, ATX, TaxACT, CrossLink, Intuit ProSeries, or UltraTax CS, UltimateTax can also have their data transferred into UltimateTax without any fees.
This allows tax offices to enjoy significant savings without worrying about the technical difficulties of switching software. Our year-round support staff is here to answer questions all year round.
"You get access to the same quality of tools, support, and experience as premium-priced tax software. But with UltimateTax, you also get to save a lot and have a much more profitable tax season." Mike said.
You can renew your UltimateTax software by visiting their tax software renewal page on UltimateTax's website. For tax offices looking to switch tax software, get access to a free demo of the UltimateTax software.
About UltimateTax
Since 2006, UltimateTax Service Inc. has been providing tax software solutions to tax preparers. With low prices and a variety of software solutions to choose from, UltimateTax strives to help tax preparers all over the country grow their business. With headquarters in Muscatine, Iowa, the UltimateTax team provides individualized customer support to clients all year-round.
Media Contact
Mike Steele, UltimateTax, 866-686-7211, sales@ultimatetax.com
SOURCE UltimateTax