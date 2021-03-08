BOSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proficio Capital Partners, a multi-family office servicing as a high touch manager of both liquid and illiquid assets, is pleased to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of Onnie Mayshak who joins in the role of Managing Director, Portfolio Management and Private Investments.
Onnie joins from Landmark Partners where he was the VP of Investor Relations/Business Development, guiding the firm's capital acquisition strategy and represented Landmark's private equity, real estate and infrastructure investment funds. Prior to Landmark, Onnie headed Northeast distribution for Ned Davis Research, and held options trading and hedge fund advisory roles at Susquehanna International Group.
"The Proficio team continues to expand to meet the growing needs of our families and high net worth investors. Onnie's skillset is a perfect complement to our existing team having worked with, and advised a variety of investors from large corporate, public and hedge funds to ultra-high net worth individuals," said CEO Matthew Wosk. "Our clients will benefit from his diverse skillset across a range of asset classes including derivatives, private equity, real estate and infrastructure.
We continue to build on our existing strength, recognizing that in the current market environment, with unprecedented levels of stimulus being unleashed, a team with diverse skillsets is the best way to ensure our clients' financial success going forward."
Proficio Capital Partners' focus on highly tax efficient investment strategies, including its focus on, and the development of, an insurance dedicated fund (IDF), has enabled them to expand their value-added offering beyond families and high net worth individuals, to the management of corporate/institutional portfolios for the benefit of family entities. As an early adopter to the insurance dedicated fund (IDF) market by establishing its own IDF in 2017, Proficio has become a leader in the growing IDF market, where it consistently ranks in the top quartile of all funds.
About Proficio Capital Partners
Proficio Capital Partners is a multi-family office located just outside Boston, Massachusetts. Founded over five years ago by Bob Haber (CIO; previously at Fidelity) and Matthew Wosk (CEO; previously at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs), Proficio serves as a high-touch manager of both liquid and illiquid financial assets operating with high transparency to families, trustees, and administrators. The firm follows a service delivery model holding themselves as an objective provider of advice that places the interests of their clients first with a focus on wealth preservation and after-tax, after-fee, risk adjusted returns. Proficio Capital Partners has also been consistently named to the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. For more information go to: http://www.proficiocap.com .
