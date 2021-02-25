SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Revenues of $605.7 million, up 6.5%
  • Diluted EPS of $0.62; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.95, up 46.2%
  • Earnings before taxes of $66.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $90.0 million, up 35.9%
  • Progressive Leasing earnings before taxes of $88.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $96.7 million, up 25.4%
  • Board of Directors authorizes new $300 million share repurchase program

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), a FinTech holding company operating Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of virtual in store, e-commerce and app-based point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, an omni-channel provider of second-look revolving credit products, today announced fourth quarter 2020 results for the first time as a stand-alone public company.

"Our Progressive Leasing segment delivered record revenue, earnings before taxes, and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter period, in spite of challenges posed by the pandemic", said Steve Michaels, PROG's Chief Executive Officer. "During our first quarter as a stand-alone FinTech company, the PROG team provided exceptional service to our customers and point-of-sale retail partners while also completing the spin-off of our former Aaron's Business segment. We continued to navigate challenging economic conditions, as changes in customer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and broader economic uncertainty negatively impacted gross merchandise volume (GMV) in the period. During 2021, we expect to achieve strong GMV growth by expanding our e-commerce business and driving increased sales for our existing and new point-of-sale retail partners."

Consolidated Results

For the fourth quarter of 2020, consolidated revenues were $605.7 million, an increase of 6.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase was primarily driven by continued strong customer payment performance across both the Progressive Leasing and Vive business segments, as well as elevated buyout activity in the period.  These revenue drivers were partially offset by lower levels of GMV growth in the second and third quarters that had an unfavorable impact on fourth quarter revenue growth. Progressive Leasing's GMV for the fourth quarter of 2020 declined 3.4% compared to the prior year period, as strong growth in new national retailers and e-commerce was offset by the effects of pandemic-related challenges experienced by our point-of-sale retail partners. 

The provision for lease merchandise write-offs was 4.5% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 6.6% in the same period of 2019, below our annual target range of 6% to 8% of revenues. The lower write-offs resulted from lower delinquencies and customer payment performance exceeding prior year results.

The Company reported net earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $42.3 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $138.1 million in the prior year period (which was burdened by one-time legal and regulatory expenses of $179.3 million). Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $15.5 million of transaction expenses related to the spin-off of our former Aaron's Business segment, as well as $3.6 million of unallocated overhead costs that was previously allocated to that segment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Company was $90.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $66.2 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $23.8 million, or 35.9%. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 14.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 11.6% for the same period in 2019.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.62 compared with diluted loss per share of $2.06 in the year ago period. The fourth quarter 2019 diluted loss per share was impacted by one-time legal and regulatory expenses of $179.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.95 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $0.65 for the same quarter in 2019, an increase of $0.30 or 46.2%.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company ended 2020 with a net debt position of $13 million and had $300 million of unused capacity on its $350 million revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a new $300 million share repurchase program and determined to discontinue paying dividends for the foreseeable future. 

"The Board's decision to authorize a new repurchase program and discontinue the dividend, reflects our new positioning. With the spin-off behind us, our business is now high-growth and asset light.  We have substantial capital to grow, through both re-investment in our business and potential opportunities to acquire innovative and scalable technologies or businesses.  At the same time, we expect our strong cash flows will provide us the opportunity to return excess capital to shareholders through opportunistic buybacks," said Mr. Michaels.

The Company expects to repurchase shares under its new $300 million program from time to time, subject to its capital plan, market conditions and other factors.  The timing and exact amount of repurchases under the new repurchase program will be determined by the Company's management.  The Company is not obligated to acquire any particular number of shares and the new program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. 

2021 Outlook

The Company is providing outlook for the first quarter of 2021, but will not be providing annual guidance at this time, as the economic uncertainty created by the pandemic, and uncertainty regarding the amount, nature and timing of any government stimulus, continues to impact our POS partners and our customers in a manner that limits its visibility into its full-year performance for 2021.



Q1 2021 Outlook

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Low

High







PROG Holdings - Total Revenues

$

650,000



$

670,000



PROG Holdings - Net Earnings

55,000



58,000



PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA1

85,000



90,000



PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS

0.81



0.87



PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS

0.89



0.95









Progressive Leasing - Total Revenues

638,000



657,000



Progressive Leasing - Earnings before taxes

72,000



75,000



Progressive Leasing - Adjusted EBITDA1

84,000



87,000









Vive - Total Revenues

12,000



13,000



Vive - Earnings before taxes

1,000



3,000



Vive - Adjusted EBITDA1

1,000



3,000







1

The Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook excludes stock-based compensation expense.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation below for further details.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast accessible through the Company's investor relations website, investor.progleasing.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, PROG Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE-PRG) is a financial technology holding company operating Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of virtual in store, e-commerce and app-based point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, an omni-channel provider of second-look revolving credit products.  The Company's mission is to provide simple and affordable payment options for credit challenged consumers. Progressive Leasing's fair and transparent lease-purchase option has helped millions of consumers and their families use and own the products they need through more than 25,000 point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states.  Vive Financial provides second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks at over 3,000 point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites. 

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this news release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expect", "believe", "outlook", "guidance", and similar terminology.  These risks and uncertainties include factors such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governmental or regulatory authorities to combat the pandemic, and whether additional government stimulus payments or supplemental unemployment benefits will be approved, and the nature, amount and timing of any such payments or benefits, including the impact of the pandemic and such measures on: (a) demand for the lease-to-own products offered by our Progressive Leasing segment, (b) Progressive Leasing's POS partners, (c)  Progressive Leasing's customers, including their ability and willingness to satisfy their obligations under their lease agreements, (d) Progressive Leasing's point-of-sale partners being able to  obtain the merchandise its customers  need or desire, (e) our employees and labor needs, including our ability to adequately staff our operations, (f) our financial and operational performance, and (g) our liquidity; (ii) changes in the enforcement of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our businesses; (iii) the effects on our business and reputation resulting from Progressives Leasing's announced settlement and related consent order with the FTC, including the risk of losing existing POS partners or being unable to establish new relationships  with additional POS partners, and of any follow-on regulatory and/or civil litigation arising therefrom; (iv) other types of legal and regulatory proceedings and investigations, including those related to consumer protection, customer privacy, third party and employee fraud and information security; (v) increased competition from traditional and virtual lease-to-own competitors; (vi) increases in lease merchandise write-offs and the provision for returns and uncollectible renewal payments for Progressive Leasing, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; (vii) the possibility that the operational, strategic and shareholder value creation opportunities expected from the spin-off of the Company's Aaron's Business segment may not be achieved in a timely manner, or at all; and (viii) the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today. Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" include without limitation statements about (i) the strength of our businesses during the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic; (ii) our expectations for growth in Progressive Leasing's gross merchandise volume, expanding our business with e-commerce partners, and driving increased sales for existing and new POS partners; (iii) statements regarding our plans to repurchase shares under our newly authorized $300 million repurchase program and the manner in which, and frequency with which, we may do so, the consistency of our business model and ability to generate strong cash flows, and our ability to create meaningful shareholder value over the long term; and (iv) our outlook for our consolidated financial performance for the first quarter of 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

PROG Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(In thousands, except per share data)







(Unaudited) 

 Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:











Lease Revenues and Fees



$

594,017



$

559,549



2,443,405



$

2,128,133



Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable



11,635



9,103



41,190



35,046



Total



605,652



568,652



2,484,595



2,163,179















Costs and Expenses:











Depreciation of Lease Merchandise



401,037



379,038



1,690,922



1,445,027



Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-offs



26,889



36,668



131,332



153,516



Operating Expenses



95,690



94,783



373,460



357,762



Legal and Regulatory Expense, net of insurance recoveries





179,261



(835)



179,261



Separation Related Charges



15,510





17,953





Total



539,126



689,750



2,212,832



2,135,566















Operating Profit (Loss)



66,526



(121,098)



271,763



27,613



Interest Expense



(187)





(187)





Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations



66,339



(121,098)



271,576



27,613



Income Tax Expense



24,034



17,028



37,949



52,228



Net Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations



42,305



(138,126)



233,627



(24,615)



(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, Net



(1,487)



31,069



(295,092)



56,087



Net Earnings (Loss)



$

40,818



$

(107,057)



$

(61,465)



$

31,472



Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share:











Continuing Operations



$

0.62



$

(2.06)



$

3.47



$

(0.37)



Discontinued Operations



(0.02)



0.46



(4.39)



0.83



Total Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share



0.60



(1.60)



(0.91)



0.47



Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share:











Continuing Operations



$

0.62



$

(2.06)



$

3.43



$

(0.37)



Discontinued Operations



(0.02)



0.46



(4.34)



0.83



Total Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share



0.60



(1.60)



(0.90)



0.47



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



67,719



66,908



67,261



67,322



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution



68,537



66,908



68,022



67,322



 

PROG Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)







December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS:









Cash and Cash Equivalents



$

36,645





$

57,755



Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $56,364 in 2020 and $65,573 in 2019)



61,254





67,080



Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $409,307 in 2020 and $428,288 in 2019)



610,263





651,820



Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of $52,274 in 2020 and $21,134 in 2019)



79,148





75,253



Property, Plant and Equipment, Net



26,705





30,365



Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



20,613





24,279



Goodwill



288,801





288,801



Other Intangibles, Net



154,421





176,562



Income Tax Receivable







17,607



Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets



39,554





27,456



Assets of Discontinued Operations







1,880,822



Total Assets



$

1,317,404





$

3,297,800



LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses



$

78,249





$

58,622



Accrued Regulatory Expense







175,000



Deferred Income Tax Liability



126,938





100,292



Customer Deposits and Advance Payments



46,565





44,222



Operating Lease Liabilities



29,516





33,904



Debt



50,000







Liabilities of Discontinued Operations







1,148,501



Total Liabilities



331,268





1,560,541



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 225,000,000 Shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019; Shares Issued: 90,752,123 at December 31, 2020 and 2019



45,376





45,376



Additional Paid-in Capital



318,263





290,229



Retained Earnings



1,236,378





2,029,613



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss







(19)













Less: Treasury Shares at Cost









Common Stock: 23,029,434 Shares at December 31, 2020 and 24,034,053 at December 31, 2019



(613,881)





(627,940)



Total Shareholders' Equity



986,136





1,737,259



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$

1,317,404





$

3,297,800



 

PROG Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In Thousands)

2020



2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net (Loss) Earnings

$

(61,465)





$

31,472



Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Earnings to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:







Depreciation of Lease Merchandise

2,163,443





1,972,358



Other Depreciation and Amortization

93,814





105,061



Accounts Receivable Provision

254,168





322,963



Provision for Credit Losses on Loans Receivable

34,038





21,667



Stock-Based Compensation

41,218





26,548



Deferred Income Taxes

(141,407)





49,967



Impairment of Goodwill

446,893







Impairment of Assets

23,788





30,344



Non-Cash Lease Expense

92,277





114,934



Other Changes, Net

9,172





(9,886)



Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Effects of Acquisitions and Dispositions:







Additions to Lease Merchandise

(2,351,064)





(2,484,755)



Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed

317,763





401,960



Accounts Receivable

(250,159)





(331,636)



Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

7,753





(25,860)



Income Tax Receivable

17,066





10,458



Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets and Liabilities

(109,356)





(124,384)



Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

39,660





20,183



Accrued Litigation Expense

(175,000)





175,000



Customer Deposits and Advance Payments

3,362





10,791



Cash Provided by Operating Activities

455,964





317,185



INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investments in Loans Receivable

(112,596)





(70,313)



Proceeds from Loans Receivable

69,358





53,170



Proceeds from Investments





1,212



Outflows on Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment

(64,345)





(92,963)



Proceeds from Disposition of Property, Plant, and Equipment

7,482





14,090



Outflows on Acquisitions of Businesses and Customer Agreements. Net of Cash Acquired

(14,793)





(14,285)



Proceeds from Dispositions of Businesses and Customer Agreements, Net of Cash Disposed

359





2,813



Cash Used in Investing Activities

(114,535)





(106,276)



FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Borrowings (repayments) on Revolving Facility, Net

50,000





(16,000)



Proceeds from Debt

5,625







Repayments on Debt

(347,646)





(68,531)



Acquisition of Treasury Stock





(69,255)



Dividends Paid

(13,778)





(9,437)



Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option Plans

12,362





7,749



Shares Withheld for Tax Payments

(11,734)





(13,038)



Debt Issuance Costs

(3,233)





(40)



Transfer of Cash to The Aaron's Company

(54,150)







Cash Used in Financing Activities

(362,554)





(168,552)



EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES

15





120



(Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(21,110)





42,477



Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

57,755





15,278



Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year

$

36,645





$

57,755



 

PROG Holdings, Inc.

Quarterly Revenues by Segment

(In thousands)





Unaudited



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Consolidated Total

Lease Revenues and Fees

$

594,017



$



$

594,017



Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable



11,635



11,635



Total Revenues

$

594,017



$

11,635



$

605,652



 



Unaudited



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Consolidated Total

Lease Revenues and Fees

$

559,549



$



$

559,549



Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable



9,103



9,103



Total Revenues

$

559,549



$

9,103



$

568,652



 

PROG Holdings Inc.

Twelve Month Revenues by Segment

(In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2020



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Consolidated Total

Lease Revenues and Fees

$

2,443,405



$



$

2,443,405



Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable



41,190



41,190



Total Revenues

$

2,443,405



$

41,190



$

2,484,595



 







Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2019



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Consolidated Total

Lease Revenues and Fees

$

2,128,133



$



$

2,128,133



Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable



35,046



35,046



Total Revenues

$

2,128,133



$

35,046



$

2,163,179



 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").  Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share for 2020 exclude (i) intangible amortization expense; (ii) insurance reimbursements for certain legal costs associated with our FTC regulatory charge; (iii) stock-based compensation modification expense and other executive retirement charges resulting from our separation and distribution of Aaron's Business; (iv) income tax benefits from our revaluation of net operating loss carrybacks resulting from the CARES Act; (v) income tax expense for the recognition of a revaluation allowance on foreign tax credits resulting from our separation and distribution of Aaron's Business; and (vi) certain corporate restructuring charges. Non-GAAP net (loss) earnings from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share for 2019 exclude (i) intangible amortization expense, (ii) regulatory charge and legal expenses associated with our settlement of the FTC matter; and (iii) certain corporate restructuring charges. The amounts for these after-tax non-GAAP adjustments, which are tax effected using our statutory tax rate, can be found in the reconciliation of net earnings (loss) from continuing operations and earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share assuming dilution to non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and earnings from continuing operations per share assuming dilution table in this press release.

The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, depreciation on property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes.  Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the other adjustments described in the calculation of non-GAAP net earnings above. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the quarterly and twelve months segment EBITDA tables in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's Q1 2021 outlook is calculated as projected earnings before interest expense, depreciation on property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's Q1 2021 outlook also excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. Stock-based compensation expense for our Q1 2021 outlook has been excluded from projected adjusted EBITDA. We believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results beginning in 2021 with our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA also provide management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.  These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because the measures:

  • Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.
  • Are a financial measurement that is used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.
  • Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings (loss) from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes of the Company's segments, which are also presented in the press release.  Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

PROG Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution from Continuing Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited) 





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Mar 31,

Jun 30,

Sept 30,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,



2020

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

$

57,682



$

58,997



$

74,643



$

42,305



$

233,627



Add: Intangible Amortization Expense

5,566



5,566



5,565



5,444



22,141



Add: Separation Costs





2,443



2,293



4,736



Add: Separation Costs - Executive Stock Compensation Acceleration(1)







13,217



13,217



Add: Legal and Regulatory Expense, Net of Insurance Recoveries





(835)





(835)



   Add: Restructuring Expense



238







238



Less: Tax impact of adjustments (1)

(1,447)



(1,509)



(1,865)



(2,012)



(6,833)



Less: NOL Carryback Revaluation

(34,190)



(1,350)







(35,540)



Add: Valuation Allowance on Foreign Tax Credits







4,034



4,034



Non-GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

$

27,611



$

61,942



$

79,951



$

65,281



$

234,785















Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share Assuming Dilution

$

0.85



$

0.87



$

1.10



$

0.62



$

3.43



Add:  Intangible Amortization Expense 

0.08



0.08



0.08

0.08



0.33



Add: Separation Costs





0.04

0.03



0.07



Add: Separation Costs - Executive Stock Compensation Acceleration(1)







0.19



0.19



Add  Legal and Regulatory Expense, Net of Insurance Recoveries





(0.01)





(0.01)



Add: Restructuring Expense











Less: Tax impact of adjustments (1)

(0.02)



(0.02)



(0.03)



(0.03)



(0.10)



Less: NOL Carryback Revaluation

(0.50)



(0.02)







(0.52)



Add: Valuation Allowance on Foreign Tax Credits







0.06

0.06

Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share Assuming Dilution(2)

$

0.41



$

0.92



$

1.17



$

0.95



$

3.45















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution

67,864



67,523



68,155



68,537



68,022



















(1)

Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26.0%, except for the separation costs related to executive stock compensation acceleration which did not result in a current or deferred tax benefit.

(2)

In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

 

 

PROG Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share Assuming Dilution from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution from Continuing Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited) 





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Mar 31,

Jun 30,

Sept 30,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,



2019

Net Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

38,788



$

39,112



$

35,611



$

(138,126)



$

(24,615)



Add: Intangible Amortization Expense

5,566



5,566



5,565



5,566



22,263



Add: Separation Costs











Add: Legal and Regulatory Expense







4,261



4,261



Add: FTC Legal Settlement(1)







175,000



175,000



Add: Restructuring Expense



304







304



Less: Tax impact of adjustments  (1)

(1,447)



(1,526)



(1,447)



(2,555)



(6,975)



Non-GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

$

42,907



$

43,456



$

39,729



$

44,146



$

170,238















Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Per Share Assuming Dilution

$

0.56



$

0.57



$

0.52



$

(2.06)



(0.37)



Add: Intangible Amortization Expense

0.08



0.08



0.08

0.08



0.32



Add: Separation Costs











Add: Legal and Regulatory Expense







0.06



0.06



Add: FTC Legal Settlement (1)







2.56



2.55



Add: Restructuring Expense











Less: Tax impact of adjustments  (1)

(0.02)



(0.02)



(0.02)



(0.04)



(0.10)















Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share Assuming Dilution(2)

$

0.62



$

0.63



$

0.58



$

0.65



$

2.48















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution(3)

68,773



68,793



68,652



68,308



68,631







(1)

Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26.0%, except for the FTC legal settlement which did not result in a current or deferred tax benefit.

(2)

In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

(3)

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the GAAP Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution was 66,908 and 67,322, respectively and the Non-GAAP Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution was 68,308 and 68,631 respectively.

 

PROG Holdings Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Quarterly Segment EBITDA

(In thousands)





Unaudited



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Unallocated

Corporate Expenses

Consolidated Total

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations







$

42,305



Income Taxes1







24,034



Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$

88,134



$

(3,307)



$

(18,488)



$

66,339



Interest Expense

187







187



Depreciation

2,356



192





2,548



Amortization

5,421



23





5,444



EBITDA

$

96,098



$

(3,092)



$

(18,488)



$

74,518



Separation Costs

572





14,938



15,510



Adjusted EBITDA

$

96,670



$

(3,092)



$

(3,550)



$

90,028







Unaudited



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Unallocated

Corporate Expenses

Consolidated Total

Net Loss from Continuing Operations







$

(138,126)



Income Taxes1







17,028



Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$

(109,858)



$

(1,594)



$

(9,646)



$

(121,098)



Depreciation

2,288



209





2,497



Amortization

5,421



145





5,566



EBITDA

$

(102,149)



$

(1,240)



$

(9,646)



$

(113,035)



Legal and Regulatory Expense, Net of Insurance Recoveries

179,261







179,261



Adjusted EBITDA

$

77,112



$

(1,240)



$

(9,646)



$

66,226







(1)

   Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.

 

 

PROG Holdings Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Twelve Months Segment EBITDA

(In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2020



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Unallocated

Corporate Expenses

Consolidated Total

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations







$

233,627



Income Taxes1







37,949



Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$

320,636



$

(11,180)



$

(37,880)



$

271,576



Interest Expense

187







187



Depreciation

8,864



815





9,679



Amortization

21,683



458





22,141



EBITDA

$

351,370



$

(9,907)



$

(37,880)



$

303,583



Legal and Regulatory Expense, Net of Insurance Recoveries

(835)







(835)



Separation Costs

2,337





15,616



17,953



Restructuring Expenses, Net





238



238



Adjusted EBITDA

$

352,872



$

(9,907)



$

(22,026)



$

320,939



















Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2019



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Unallocated

Corporate Expenses

Consolidated Total

Net Loss from Continuing Operations







$

(24,615)



Income Taxes1







52,228



Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$

64,283



$

(6,127)



$

(30,543)



$

27,613



Depreciation

8,284



805





9,089



Amortization

21,683



580





22,263



EBITDA

$

94,250



$

(4,742)



$

(30,543)



$

58,965



Legal and Regulatory Expense, Net of Insurance Recoveries

179,261







179,261



Restructuring Expenses, Net





304



304



Adjusted EBITDA

$

273,511



$

(4,742)



$

(30,239)



$

238,530







(1)

  Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.

 

Reconciliation of Q1 2021 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)





Q1 2021 Ranges



Progressive Leasing

Vive

Consolidated Total

Estimated Net Earnings





$55,000 - $58,000

Taxes1





18,000 - 20,000

Projected Earnings Before Taxes

$72,000 - $75,000

$1,000 - $3,000

$73,000 - $78,000

Interest Expense

500

50

550

Depreciation

2,300

200

2,500

Amortization

5,400

5,400

Projected EBITDA

80,000 - 83,000

1,000 - 3,000

81,000 - 86,000

Stock-based compensation

3,900

100

4,000

Projected Adjusted EBITDA

$84,000 - $87,000

$1,000 - $3,000

$85,000 - $90,000





(1)

  Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segments.

 

Reconciliation of Q1 2021 Outlook for Earnings Per Share

Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution





Q1 2021 Range



Low

High

Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution

$

0.81



$

0.87



Add Projected Intangible Amortization Expense

0.08



0.08



Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution

$

0.89



$

0.95



 

Contact:

PROG Holdings, Inc.



John Baugh



Vice President, Investor Relations



385.351.1390



John.Baugh@progleasing.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prog-holdings-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301235215.html

SOURCE PROG Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.