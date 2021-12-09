CHIASSO, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProgeSOFT prides itself on the release of progeCAD 2022, the DWG/ DXF-native CAD for professional drawing with perpetual licensing solutions. The combination of software enhanced performance on the new engine and the redesigned User Interface is at the center of the progeCAD 2022 release.
The new release accelerates the overall drawing process speeding up such operations as open, regen, layout switch, and object snapping. progeCAD 2022 has now also dynamic input on Grips, more grips for quicker editing, optimized selection functioning, faster and smoother transitions with animation while panning, zooming or changing views and spell-check on the fly for multiline, multileader and tables text. The smart restyling and code refactoring of some software components involved Start Page, Perspective mode and View Manager Dialog. Among the new features, the progeCAD 2022 release also offers in-place text editing in Tables that now have numeric rows and alphabetical columns just like in AutoCAD®; the Sheet Set Manager for better organization and easier access to drawings, and as always some discipline-specific new functionality such as the GEO command for geolocation with Bing Maps, Revit® 2021 Import/attach, and more.
progeCAD Professional is a 2D/3D DWG/DXF CAD supporting AutoCAD® DWG versions 2.5 - 2022 and ensuring full compatibility for sharing DWG/DXF drawing files. Getting started with progeCAD is intuitive for those familiar with AutoCAD®. progeCAD Professional does even more organizing to better a CAD professional daily design routine thanks to its extra tools included for free, such as 3D PDF export, the PDF to DWG converter, the Vectorizer, the Block Libraries Manager, the EasyArch plugin, the Artisan Render module, multiple file formats support to exchange data with other software applications, and more. progeCAD is the smart DWG CAD platform used by engineers, architects, construction professionals, interior designers, real estate developers, product designers, and the list can go on and on.
Some new features of the progeCAD 2022 edition:
- START PAGE. The redesigned Start Page has a stylish cleaner interface look to offer easy access to a variety of initial actions, including access to drawing template files, recently opened drawings as well as online and learning resources.
- Dynamic input feature on Grips. Dynamic input includes command prompts and measurement guides displayed on the screen while drawing and editing (2D & 3D).
- Geolocation with Bing Maps. You can insert geographic location information into a drawing file as a graphic background by specifying the location of a reference point on a map provided by the Bing Maps service. Geographic location information is assigned to a drawing file by capturing a portion of the Bing online map to an object known as a map image and embedding it to the drawing area. Maps can be visualized as Aerial (terrain), Road or mixed. The command is provided with the menu and useful contextual Ribbons.
- Incremental Save. It updates only those portions of an already-saved drawing file that you've changed, improving the Save time.
- TABLE and TABLEDIT. AutoCAD® like Text in-place editing, numeric Rows and alphabetical Columns. New contextual Ribbons for Tables.
- AutoCAD®- Like Solid grips. Use grips to change the size and shape of 3D solids and extruded surfaces.
- Improved 3DConnexion mouse support. All new powerful 3DConnexion devices are now supported.
- Improved Array. New Array Grips. New contextual Array Ribbons.
- Associative ARRAY. progeCAD can now create Associative Arrays of multiple entities editable through the properties panel. It is now extremely easy to dynamically modify a number of items, rows, columns, angles, rotation etc.
- SHEETSET - Sheet Set Manager. progeCAD Sheet Set Manager is an amazing tool to manage your drawings from start to finish in your design project. Using sheet sets in the most basic way you simply take drawing files and arrange them in proper order, so they can be easily retrieved when working through your project.
- Improved Dynamic Blocks handling. New insertion options supported.
- Wood Details, Steel and Profiles Standards. All shapes are now available in 3D.
"Adopting the right tool is crucial to the success of your project. Go for progeCAD 2022 and its perpetual licenses to create and edit your DWG drawings in less time and with more accuracy. The software is successfully used, virtually, by anyone from individuals and small professional studios to medium-sized companies and large corporations who are looking to save themselves time and money." commented Marco Lucini, CEO at ProgeSOFT SA.
To learn all progeCAD 2022 new features, please refer to the official website and the dedicated YouTube Channel.
Explore progeCAD 2022 with a 30-day fully-functional trial to get a complete picture of the new version potential. Download a trial version HERE.
About Company
ProgeSOFT SA is a private software company which is specialized in cost-efficient CAD solutions. With large experience of operation in the CAD industry, ProgeSOFT offers the versatile CAD platforms for Windows and MAC and applications for architectural, mechanical, electrical, GIS, HVAC/Piping and some other industries. ProgeSOFT is also a founder and executive member of the IntelliCAD® Technology Consortium.
