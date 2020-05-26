CHICAGO and MUNICH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGlove, the leader in ergonomic wearables for industry, is pleased to announce it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner.
According to the report, "technology and service providers selling into the manufacturing market often identify gaps in their portfolio that they cannot fill due to lack of skills and resources. These Cool Vendors may be of interest for providers to create more complete solutions for their customers." 1
Gartner subscribers will find the full report here.
"We are delighted to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," says Andreas Koenig, CEO, ProGlove. "In our opinion, Gartner analysts are instrumental in helping supply chain leaders understand the importance of digital transformation. We believe this designation validates our commitment to human-centered design and the digital connection between people and processes in industrial settings. To be recognized in this 2020 Cool Vendor report is an honor."
The unique combination of worker ergonomics plus process efficiencies makes ProGlove notable to leaders in manufacturing, distribution, and logistics. The company's flagship product is the MARK family of ultralight wearable barcode scanners. The MARK system untethers workers from workstations to keep work flowing and saves up to six seconds per scan. Acoustic, optic, and haptic feedback signal success for each scan and keep hands free for other tasks. The MARK wearable may also be used in conjunction with a new app for Android to remind workers to maintain social distance. The MARK Display scanner also features a high-contrast, non-reflective, e-ink display to bring crucial information right to the back of the hand of the mobile worker. This is of value in reducing the number of times other screens must be consulted for instructions and next steps.
As COVID-19 continues to re-shape the supply chain—and impact workers throughout—solutions that deliver on both personal safety and workplace efficiency in this era of digital transformation are of immediate value. To learn more about ProGlove's wearable solutions, including its latest app for Android to signal social distancing, visit ProGlove.com.
About ProGlove
ProGlove builds the lightest, smallest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting the workforce to actionable information. The smarter workforce solutions are used by more than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge in Silicon Valley and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP, and Bayern Capital. ProGlove employs 200 people from over 40 countries with offices in Munich, Chicago, and Belgrade. More information is available at www.proglove.com.
