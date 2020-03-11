CHICAGO and MUNICH, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGlove, the leader in ergonomic wearables for industry, announces today at MODEX the MARK Display wearable scanner and the ProGlove Cloud analytics solution for industry. MARK Display brings essential information right where front line workers in the supply chain need it most: the back of the hand. MARK Display untethers workers from paper, from hand-held devices, and from static work-stations while keeping crucial information with workers at all times.
MARK Display
The ample display on ProGlove's matchbox-sized multifunctional scanner makes it easy and effortless for employees to obtain important information needed to complete their assignments quickly and with fewer errors. The newest member of the durable MARK family of wearable scanners is optimized for businesses building future-proof supply chain processes and creating a well-equipped workforce.
Along with the high contrast, non-reflective display, MARK Display's acoustic and haptic feedback guides workers through their processes saving up to six seconds per scan and reducing error rates by up to 33%. MARK Display is IT-friendly, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE)i enabled, and cloud-connected and allows customers to see immediate results across the business supply chain. MARK Display is available now for early preview.
"The adoption of digitization and the Internet of Things is driving organizations to be increasingly connected to intelligent, worker-focused technology. Our customers are at the forefront of investing in intelligent technologies, processes and workflows to capture enormous amounts of process- and site-related data," notes Andreas König, CEO of ProGlove. "However, the need to deliver better intelligence, faster has often been hindered by endless integration loops and the sheer effort that comes with it. Our new product initiatives address this burden and help our customers stay focused on their efforts to drive warehouse intelligence and worker enablement priorities."
ProGlove Cloud
ProGlove Cloud, the first human-centered industrial process analytics solution enables real-time operational data to be put into context. Insights from ProGlove Cloud help business to identify real and potential supply chain bottlenecks, reallocate workers when unforeseen peaks occur, or deliver instructions to increase workers' safety.
Visit ProGlove in booth 1908 at MODEX in Atlanta this week to experience the power and accuracy of MARK Display in person. Learn more at ProGlove.com.
About ProGlove:
ProGlove builds the lightest, smallest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting the workforce to actionable information. The smarter workforce solutions from the German-headquartered company are used by more than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge in Silicon Valley and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP, and Bayern Capital. ProGlove employs 200 people from over 40 countries with offices in Munich, Chicago, and Belgrade. More information is available at www.proglove.com.
Media Contacts
ProGlove
Jennifer Üner
Senior Communications Manager
E-Mail: 235839@email4pr.com
Bear Icebox for ProGlove
Bob Spoerl
President
Email: 235839@email4pr.com
________________________________
i Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.