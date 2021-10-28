LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Project Scientist, a non-profit to increase girls' access and exposure to all careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), recently launched the World's First STEM Girls Change the World Event, a virtual celebration highlighting girls, women, and companies in STEM who are changing the world.
STEM Girls Change the World, a virtual event, taking place Friday, November 5, 4:00 - 5:30 PT, brings together the World's most prominent innovators and young women in STEM, including TIME Magazine's 2020 Kid of the Year, scientist Gitanjali Rao, for an action-packed day of inspiration, continuing the nonprofit's mission for a future free of obstacles for girls and women in STEM.
Project Scientist is dedicated to expanding the world of STEM through its award-winning virtual programs that includes hands-on activities taught by credentialed teachers and includes role models and virtual expeditions from organizations such as Google, Trane Technologies, Capital Group, 3M, Lowe's, and Salesforce, that inspire girls and young women to pursue related paths.
A Project Scientist study found nearly 70% of girls said they liked online learning better after participating in Project Scientist.87% of participants felt they could be themselves in the program, and 88% felt it's okay to make mistakes — a key factor in girls' persistence in STEM.
"Our hope for this event is to showcase the good that's happening in the world because of the work of girls and women in science, tech, math, and engineering. Attendee's will surely leave inspired and hopeful after hearing from this group of next generation STEM superstars!," states founder and CEO, Sandy Marshall.
The STEM Girls Change the World event engages, inspires, and connects women and girls to leaders championing the organization's mission like Errika Moore, executive director of the STEM Funders Network; Devi Thomas, vice president of social impact marketing and insights at Salesforce.org; Kristen Weirick, vice president of global talent acquisition and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Alcon; and Tara Nkrumah, assistant research professor in the Center for Gender Equity in Science and Technology at Arizona State University.
Celebrate with other great STEM minds and kick-off National STEM Day with Project Scientist on November 5, 4:00 - 5:30 PM PST.
Register for free at https://stemgirlschangetheworld.org/ using code: STEMGIRLS.
Contact:
Sara Bradbury
sara(at)projectscientist(dot)org
949-887-3676
About Project Scientist
Project Scientist is a non-profit organization on a mission to create social change in the world of STEM by encouraging girls' interest in STEM at a young age, to ignite and cultivate confidence that a STEM career is attainable for any girl.
Media Contact
Sara Bradbury, Project Scientist, 949-887-3676, sara@projectscientist.org
SOURCE Project Scientist