ATLANTA, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Business Insider, Amazon notified its vendors and sellers on Tuesday, "We are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers." This leaves vendors stranded without a solution. Project Verte is here to help as an alternative fulfillment solution.
Project Verte Inc. has a robotic fulfillment center ready to receive, immediately, goods from those sellers and brands impacted by restrictions from their fulfillment provider. Project Verte can rapidly respond to receive redirected inbound goods. We integrate swiftly into eCommerce platforms and key third-party technology providers such as Shopify, Magento, Big Commerce, Woo Commerce, SPS Commerce, Shipstation, and others. Our turn-key integrations to Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and 90+ other marketplaces will streamline your sales across multiple channels into one central platform.
Project Verte's 750k Sq Ft fulfillment center in Atlanta deploys automated robots to receive, control inventory, and pick, promoting less human contact and more accurate inventory assessment. The commercial terms are simple and transparent: Fees are a single-digit percentage of the order value of seller's shipments and include integration, receiving, storage, pick, and pack with access to our blockchain seller portal.
Project Verte Responds
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Project Verte is following CDC guidance for employee safety and contingency plans for business continuity. We will continue to service sellers in automated warehouses where little contact need be made between employees.
Verte's newest Vendor is Quarantine Shop
As an additional source of support, Project Verte has partnered with a provider of health-guarding supplies for those who have restricted access to the scarce but necessary goods. Verte met with the new vendor over the weekend and began receiving and shipping goods immediately. Their website is www.quarantineshop.com.
We hope that your teams and families remain safe during this challenging time. Our thoughts are with those impacted by Covid-19. Our teams at Project Verte are rising to these challenges in an impressive manner.
ABOUT PROJECT VERTE
Project Verte is a next-generation, best-in-class platform connecting a national network of warehouses for DTC and B2C brands and sellers who seek quick and accurate fulfillment. Our integrations with eCommerce platforms, enterprise software, logistics providers, and a national network of warehouses allow sellers to have fast integrations and access to real-time information across all sales channels as well as enabling sellers to make informed business decisions.
For sellers and brands seeking immediate inbound onboarding, please contact bob.klunk@projectverte.com or brian@projectverte.com
For sellers and brands seeking general information about using Project Verte in the future please contact: seller@projectverte.com, (470) 263-5692
For all media inquiries, please contact cassie.stanton@projectverte.com
Visit us at www.projectverte.com for more information.